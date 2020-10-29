After three-year battle to return to football, Billy Winn thankful for opportunity with Packers, wife’s support

The 31-year-old Winn might have pursued those jobs, too, if not for one person: His wife.

“After each injury, things got harder for him and he wanted to call it quits,” Brooke Winn recounted when reached Thursday night. “I said, ‘No, you are not done! You have so much fight left in the tank, and you will bounce back and come back stronger. There is no giving up.’”

Her words were more than just a clichéd pep talk. Diagnosed with Lupus — a systemic autoimmune disease in which your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs, including your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs — more than a decade ago, Brooke had undergone six hip surgeries in a five-year span, including a hip replacement, while her husband dealt with his injuries.

“So I definitely know how it feels to be down and recover and be down again,” said Brooke, who works as a certified personal trainer despite the challenges of her illness. “Every day I want to give up because my days are hard, but I don’t. I wake up and push through the day and stay strong for Billy. He’s my motivation to keep going.”

And she has been his. The disease exacts a daily toll on her, and the couple has had to be especially vigilant amid COVID-19.