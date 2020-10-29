After three-year battle to return to football, Billy Winn thankful for opportunity with Packers, wife’s support

GREEN BAY — Mike Pettine had to do a double-take.
As the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator was scanning the team’s early-season tryout list last month, he came across what seemed like a familiar name: Defensive tackle Billy Winn.
“I was like, ‘Is that … is that the Billy Winn? The same Billy Winn that I know?’ Pettine recounted Thursday afternoon, as the Packers prepared for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.
It was indeed the same Billy Winn, who’d entered the NFL way back in 2012 as a sixth-round pick with the Cleveland Browns — and had played for Pettine with the Browns in 2014, Pettine’s first year as Cleveland’s head coach.
The arduous path that led Winn to reconnect with Pettine with the Packers is nothing short of miraculous, a testament to Winn’s perseverance, his wife Brooke’s inspiration and support, and the power of refusing to let go of a dream.
“I mean,” Pettine said, “that’s a great story.”
Winn’s story really begins five years into his NFL career, on New Year’s Day 2017, in the Denver Broncos’ season finale. He’d dealt with a back injury all season — ”The epidural year, I call it,” Winn said — but he still managed to play in all 16 games, including 12 snaps on defense during the Broncos’ 24-6 win over the Oakland Raiders that afternoon.
As he walked off the field that day, Winn had no idea that he wouldn’t play in another meaningful NFL game until Sept. 27, 2020 — after the Packers promoted him from the practice squad to be part of their defensive line rotation in their 37-30 win at New Orleans.
After re-signing with the Broncos after that 2016 season, he tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee late in the first quarter of Denver’s 2017 preseason opener at Chicago. He not only missed all of 2017, but he spent 2018 out of football, too, working to recover from the injury. Finally healthy last year, the Broncos gave him another shot — only to have him suffer a ruptured triceps during the Hall of Fame game to open preseason play. The injury required surgery, and Winn spent the rest of the year on injured reserve.
“I know I’ve had a career that’s kind of been riddled with injuries,” Winn said Thursday afternoon. “It’s just always been a constant battle.”
The Broncos cut him on March 5, shortly before the full force of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, and Winn, who was living in Southern California, wondered if it was time to give up on his football dream for good. Having graduated from Boise State with a degree in communications and wanting to stay connected to sports while not wanting to coach, he reached out to UCLA and California-Riverside about athletic department administration openings.
The 31-year-old Winn might have pursued those jobs, too, if not for one person: His wife.
“After each injury, things got harder for him and he wanted to call it quits,” Brooke Winn recounted when reached Thursday night. “I said, ‘No, you are not done! You have so much fight left in the tank, and you will bounce back and come back stronger. There is no giving up.’”
Her words were more than just a clichéd pep talk. Diagnosed with Lupus — a systemic autoimmune disease in which your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs, including your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs — more than a decade ago, Brooke had undergone six hip surgeries in a five-year span, including a hip replacement, while her husband dealt with his injuries.
“So I definitely know how it feels to be down and recover and be down again,” said Brooke, who works as a certified personal trainer despite the challenges of her illness. “Every day I want to give up because my days are hard, but I don’t. I wake up and push through the day and stay strong for Billy. He’s my motivation to keep going.”
And she has been his. The disease exacts a daily toll on her, and the couple has had to be especially vigilant amid COVID-19.
“I will never complain about anything because it’ll never compare to what she’s going through on a regular basis and the fight that she’s got to deal with,” Winn said. “Anytime I come home and am like, ‘Oh, this hurts,’ I try to keep it to myself because at the end of the day I know what she’s going through. And it’s 100 times worse than what I’m going through.
“My worst days are normal days for her. Anyone else’s hardest day during the year is a normal, 365-day for her.”
Which is what has made Winn’s comeback with the Packers so meaningful for both them. Brooke has plenty invested in her husband’s journey — “She’s just like a coach to me; if I’m slacking at something, she’ll call me out on it,” Winn said — and seeing him get promoted from the practice squad and break up a Drew Brees pass during the Packers’ win over the Saints last month was a triumph for both. On Oct. 5, Winn was fully added to the 53-man roster.
“When he got the call that Green Bay wanted to bring him in work a workout, I said, ‘This is your opportunity to prove you are not done.’ A lot of teams didn’t want to give him a chance because of his injuries and his age,” Brooke said. “Seeing him back on the field is the best feeling. He fought so hard to be back doing what he loves, and all his hard work has finally paid off. I could not be more proud of his hard work and dedication.”
Said Pettine: “Somebody that goes through what he went through from an injury standpoint, just being able to work themselves back into shape and essentially will themselves onto an NFL team ... I’m happy for him. I’m happy for us that he’s here. It's really good to see him back in the league.”
Or, as head coach Matt LaFleur put it, “We’re always pulling for guys that do the right thing, put the team first, come in every day with the mentality of wanting to get better and putting their best effort out there. People that are like that, I’m a big fan of. Those are the kind of guys that we want around here. Those are the kind of guys that we want to see have success.”
For his part, Winn doesn’t want his comeback to be just a brief, feel-good story. With fellow backup defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster missing time with a shoulder injury, Winn played a season-high 14 snaps (six on defense, eight on special teams) against Houston last week and he figures to remain part of the rotation moving forward.
“The first game that I was elevated (from the practice squad), I went out there and I had (that) pass breakup and it was like, ‘OK, I’m back in the game.’ I felt like myself again, felt like, ‘I can do this,’” Winn said. “At this point, I feel like I’ve got three years to make up for. So I really need to put some really good days together so I can stay on this squad.
“I don’t want to have days where I’m lagging and give them any kind of reason (to say), ‘Hey, maybe he’s not the guy we wanted.’ So every day is going to be a constant competition with myself to get better, to stay better and play better.”
Extra points
Kicker Mason Crosby (calf/back) missed his second straight practice, putting his availability for Sunday in jeopardy. Punter JK Scott could handle the placekicking, or the Packers could add Nick Vogel, who is in town and set to work out for the team on Saturday. “Obviously we’re preparing for a bunch of different scenarios,” special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said. “We’re going to have a plan for whatever happens.”… LaFleur confirmed that cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) had a setback with the injury he initially suffered Oct. 5 against Atlanta. “There was, unfortunately, because he is such a good football player,” LaFleur said. “I know he’s doing everything in his power to get back as quickly as possible. Sometimes those things happen and it’s unfortunate, but that’s what happened.” … Running back Aaron Jones (calf) did not practice and appears likely to miss his second straight game. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day.
