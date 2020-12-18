After ‘the throw that turned everything for me,’ Aaron Rodgers sets sights on Super Bowl, third NFL MVP

GREEN BAY — Did Aaron Rodgers’ march toward his third NFL MVP award really start with a single training camp pass?
To hear the Green Bay Packers’ future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback tell it, it absolutely did.
Now, don’t misunderstand Rodgers — there are a host of reasons why the 37-year-old enters Saturday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers having put up numbers that rival his previous MVP seasons of 2011 and 2014. From an offseason workout regimen that strengthened his legs (which Rodgers believes are even more important than his arm when it comes to quarterbacking longevity), to some subtle adjustments to his mechanics (which he said were brought on by watching old film of his throwing motion and footwork), to greater overall happiness in his life (which he described as resulting from being in a better “head space” and “a shift, really, in the course of my life and my habits”).
There’s no denying the results. While leading the Packers to a 10-3 record and the NFC North title while putting them on the inside track for the NFC’s No. 1 seed, Rodgers has completed 312 of 448 passes (69.6%) for 3,685 yards with an NFL-high 39 touchdowns and four interceptions for a league-best 119.7 rating.
But on the field, it all started with a singular throw this summer, one that cut through the humid August air at Ray Nitschke Field and delivered elucidation to an all-time great who still was finding his comfort zone in his second year in coach Matt LaFleur’s offense after spending his previous 11 years as a starter in the previous scheme.
“The throw that turned everything for me in training camp,” Rodgers called it.
Rodgers’ memory has long been astonishing to those unfamiliar with his stunning recall, and this was no different. He described this specific throw as coming on what he called a “read-stop” route by wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, with Rodgers coming off a play-action fake and delivering an on-time, on-target, in-rhythm strike to MVS to the left side of the field.
“That, to me, gave me a lot of confidence that the things I was thinking about and working on and visualizing could come to fruition,” Rodgers recounted. “Now, you never know once the live bullets start going how you’re going to play. But as far as training camp goes, that was an important day for me. A lot of things changed for me as far as my balance, my rhythm, my timing going forward.
“It may be surprising to hear that one throw could do that, but a lot of times it’s just something little, whether it’s in your personal life or professional life that can kind of take you on a new course trajectory. That throw, that day was that for me this year, and gave me a lot of confidence moving forward that the work I was putting in and the things I was thinking about in training camp could really translate to the regular season.”
'He just hit it'
Asked about the throw a few days after his quarterback’s revelation, LaFleur instantly knew exactly the play Rodgers was pointing to. Why? For two reasons — the first being that the route concept and throw are staples of LaFleur’s scheme, and it showed Rodgers’ greater confidence in the play after last year’s sometimes herky-jerky adjustment to all that came with a new offensive system.
“Definitely remember that route, that play,” LaFleur said. “It was a great moment for us all because that's something that's been installed from Day 1, from our first install when we got here. And it's always great to see just progress being made. It goes both ways. It takes everybody, right? That was a great route by MVS. It was awesome that Aaron hit his back foot, took one hitch, and let it go. That's not always easy to do when you're running read routes.
“I absolutely remember that play, and there's been so many more throughout the course of training camp and then on into the season where he's just throwing it with great anticipation. That definitely makes your offense very tough to stop. Hopefully we can continue that and continue to progress and get better and better.”
Added offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett: “That was one of the routes that we had kind of been pushing for a while. We pushed it last year some, didn't really make a big showing. And when it did happen, I do remember just being like, ‘Oh, my gosh. He just hit it.’ And how beautiful it was from the standpoint of his footwork, his action, and how wide open it was and how MVS got it. It was one of those ‘A-ha!’ moments.”
But the other — and, clearly, more important — reason? The trust and belief the throw required Rodgers to show in the inconsistent Valdes-Scantling, who was still running downfield and had not turned to see the oncoming ball until it was almost on top of him.
“It’s just one of those plays where you’ve got to trust what the receiver’s seeing, too,” LaFleur explained. “It’s not always easy to make those decisions and throw with anticipation. Make your decision and trusting that the wide receiver’s going to be on the same page. He let that sucker rip 20 yards down the field, and I think the ball was about halfway in the air before MVS turned around. There’s no defense for that. You don’t give a corner or a safety time to recover and make a play on the ball.
“It was just great execution that involved a lot of trust and guys being on the same page. That’s the one thing I think where the offense has progressed so much — that it’s taken everybody and everybody’s on the same page.”
Sweet spot
For his part, Rodgers also will acknowledge the throw is one of many this year that have been transformative for the offense and his game because he’s been so much more effective at getting the ball out on schedule.
In past years, be it during the waning years of coach Mike McCarthy’s tenure, when receivers didn’t seem to get open with any regularity beyond top target Davante Adams, or last year as the coaches and players struggled to find a happy medium between the new system and what was worth carrying over from the last scheme, Rodgers seemed to have become more reliant on extending plays and conjuring up magic through his improvisational skills, sometimes eschewing yardage-generating checkdowns in search of bigger gains.
This season, he’s still created explosive plays by extending plays when the initial progression doesn’t yield a place to go with the ball, but he’s picked his spots and seems to have found the sweet spot between getting the ball out and using his creativity when plays break down.
“If you look at my play overall — and obviously the line has been protecting well, too — but there have been so many more on-time throws. A lot of that I think is due not just to the schematics we’ve been doing but to an emphasis on really the rhythm in my drop and finding a place to go with the ball on the first hitch,” Rodgers explained. “I think has been a big part of my success, our success, the protection’s success. When you combine those little intricacies I’ve been working on with the schematic adjustments that we’ve made and the playmakers that we have, I think that’s been a part of my success this year.”
Whether that success brings a third NFL MVP award remains to be seen, as Rodgers’ fellow State Farm insurance pitchman, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has a compelling case of his own for his second NFL MVP. But if Rodgers does win his third, he’d become only the sixth player in league history to have won the award more than twice. Peyton Manning (five), Tom Brady (three), Jim Brown (three), Johnny Unitas (three) and Rodgers’ predecessor, Brett Favre (three) are the only other players with more than two.
“There’s not many guys that have won three. So that would definitely mean a lot,” Rodgers said. “I feel like I’ve been in the conversation a number of years outside of the two that I’ve won. In ’12 when Adrian Peterson went nuts against us in the last game of the year, I had a pretty good year that year. Obviously in ’16, when we made a run (at the end of the season) and led the league in passing touchdowns, (I) didn’t really get a sniff for some reason that year.
“It’s nice to be back in the conversation. Pat’s such a phenomenal player. He’s had a great year, as well. But it’s nice to be in the conversation.”