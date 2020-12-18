After ‘the throw that turned everything for me,’ Aaron Rodgers sets sights on Super Bowl, third NFL MVP

But the other — and, clearly, more important — reason? The trust and belief the throw required Rodgers to show in the inconsistent Valdes-Scantling, who was still running downfield and had not turned to see the oncoming ball until it was almost on top of him.

“It’s just one of those plays where you’ve got to trust what the receiver’s seeing, too,” LaFleur explained. “It’s not always easy to make those decisions and throw with anticipation. Make your decision and trusting that the wide receiver’s going to be on the same page. He let that sucker rip 20 yards down the field, and I think the ball was about halfway in the air before MVS turned around. There’s no defense for that. You don’t give a corner or a safety time to recover and make a play on the ball.

“It was just great execution that involved a lot of trust and guys being on the same page. That’s the one thing I think where the offense has progressed so much — that it’s taken everybody and everybody’s on the same page.”

For his part, Rodgers also will acknowledge the throw is one of many this year that have been transformative for the offense and his game because he’s been so much more effective at getting the ball out on schedule.