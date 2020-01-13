After 2 TDs in Seahawks' loss to Packers, Marshawn Lynch 'not sure' on future

By chicken, he presumably meant money. Later, he used the word "bread."

"I'll tell y'all now while ya'll re in it, take care of y'all bread, so when y'all done you go ahead and take care of yourself," said Lynch, who had four touchdowns in three games for the Seahawks after injuries to running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny prompted their emergency call to the long-time fan and team favorite known as "Beast Mode" who played a major part in back-to-back Super Bowl appearances after the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Lynch was out of football for 14 months when he rejoined the Seahawks, coming two wins short of another trip to the big game.

"It was solid," said Lynch, who had 26 yards on 12 carries on Sunday. "Pretty solid."

As for his future?

"I'm not sure," he said. "We'll see what happens."

Quarterback Russell Wilson couldn't hold back his smiles when asked about the reunion.