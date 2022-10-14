After talking with Joe Barry, Packers believe they have ‘pretty flawless’ game plan for Jets

GREEN BAY — All Jaire Alexander and several other Green Bay Packers defenders wanted from Joe Barry was change they could believe in.

Based on what the All-Pro cornerback and his defensive mates have seen from their coordinator’s game plan for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets at Lambeau Field, Alexander and the others believe they’ve gotten it.

“I think with this game plan we’ve got here, it’s pretty flawless,” Alexander said as he sat on a locker-room table following practice Friday afternoon. “A lot of adjustments were made. It’s just time to execute now on our end.

“I think we’re very capable. Coming off last week, everybody’s hungry. We all expect big things from ourselves. Yeah, it will be good.

“I think moving forward, our play will have to speak for itself.”

But first, Alexander, fellow cornerback Rasul Douglas and others needed to speak with Barry, whose cautious, sometimes passive game plans had allowed depleted offenses to hang around — or, in the New York Giants’ case last Sunday in London, do enough to send the Packers home to the U.S. with a 27-22 loss. The Giants wound up scoring on five straight possessions to erase a 17-3 first-half Packers lead.

Those changes were only promised, though, after the players expressed their thoughts and frustrations to Barry in a meeting earlier in the week.

“There was open conversation,” Alexander recounted. “There’s a level of respect that we have for each other — players to coaches, coaches to coaches, and player to player. When you have that level of respect, you should be able to speak how you feel and have a conversation about it, which there was. And moving forward, I think the game plan is really good.”

Said Douglas: “I think everybody knows how good we can be and everybody sees the names, so it’s like, ‘We expect so much of these guys.’ Right now, it’s not happening but it’s still early. It’s still early.”

Such coach-player meetings aren’t uncommon. In 2019, Alexander was part of a group that went to then-defensive coordinator Mike Pettine with ideas for improved effectiveness, and after the meeting — Kenny Clark and outside linebackers Preston and Za’Darius Smith also were involved — the defense improved.

Now, Alexander is hoping for the same impact after the conversation with Barry.

“As a player, you always want to be perfect all the time and you expect perfection from our coaches. After a loss, emotions will fly,” Alexander said.

“I respect him as a man and as a coach. When you have that respect, I’m able to say, ‘Hey, what are we doing this week?’ or like, ‘Hey, man, I see this in this coverage, let me go.’ And it’s reciprocated because there’s a level of respect.”

Injury report

The good news for the Packers is quarterback Aaron Rodgers was removed from the injury report and will start, despite his right (throwing) thumb injury, after back-to-back full-participation practices.

“He threw the ball really well (on Thursday), so he’s confident,” said coach Matt LaFleur, adding he wasn’t sure if Rodgers would wear in the game the protective wrap on his thumb he’d worn in practice.

The bad news, meanwhile, was outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who leads the team with five sacks, is questionable with a toe injury that apparently cropped up during Thursday’s practice. Gary took part in Friday’s practice on a limited basis, but LaFleur acknowledged the injury is an issue.

“Definitely a little concerned about that,” LaFleur said before practice.

Backup outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday, leaving only Jonathan Garvin and rookie J.J. Enagbare behind Gary and fellow starter Preston Smith. The Packers also have La’Darius Hamilton and Kobe Jones on the practice squad.

“They’ve evolved really well this whole year, progressing, getting better,” outside linebackers coach Jason Rebrovich said of the backups. “J.J.’s done a heck of a job with his effort, his attitude, getting himself prepared each week. Garvin’s been consistent here for the last few years. We have some depth behind those two guys. Next guy up, we’re ready to roll.”

Offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, still working their way back from their respective left knee ACL tears, are off the report and ready to go. Bakhtiari took part in all three practices during the week after playing only 25 snaps against the Giants on the problematic temporary artificial turf at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

“(I) enjoyed being able to practice this week; happy I was able to do that for myself and for the team,” Bakhtiari said. “But, who knows? After I play the game, maybe next week I’ll only be able to practice once. I don’t know what it’s going to be. But I’m very pleased with it and very, very excited about it.”

Meanwhile, the Packers ruled out rookie wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and LaFleur said the team is contemplating shutting Watson down for a few weeks because of the recurring nature of his injury.

Watson could land on injured reserve, meaning he’d miss at least four games. The Packers could IR him on Saturday, allowing Sunday’s game against the Jets to count against that four-game requirement.

“Obviously I’m going to fight and push and do what I can to get back out there as quickly as possible. If that’s something they decide to do, that’s really out of my control and I’m just going to do what I can do,” Watson said. “If that’s the case, (I’ll) just focus on getting 100% healthy and doing all the preventative stuff so I can make sure that it’s not something that happens again.”