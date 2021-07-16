After surviving challenges of COVID-19 — and facing challenges with star Aaron Rodgers — Packers take glass-half-full view of balance sheet

“We’re doing everything we can to encourage people to get vaccinated — not just our players, but our fans. We’re all in this together. It’s a community effort and the more we all get vaccinated, the safer we all are.”

Murphy also addressed myriad other topics:

• The Packers’ international game, whenever it is, will be in London. With the NFL’s expanded 17-game schedule, teams with a ninth home game will be considered for international play. The Packers’ extra game this season is at Kansas City, but they could head overseas as soon as 2022.

As the only remaining team to not have played an international game, Murphy said, “My preference would be sooner rather than later. I think it would be good for the organization. And the theory is, in those years you have nine home games, if you take one away, you still have what you would normally have or what you had in the past.

“It would be nice to have nine home games, but I also know we have a lot of fans in Europe, we have a lot of fans in London who would really appreciate it.”