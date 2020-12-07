After staying so healthy a year ago, Packers hope injury luck isn't running out

“With me, and them telling me they don’t really have a certain position for me … I can play any position that the coaches draw up for me and put me in the best position to make plays.”

Punt problems

If there was one play that was still bothering LaFleur, it was Reagor’s 73-yard touchdown return of JK Scott’s fourth-quarter, 52-yard punt. LaFleur wasn’t pleased with the kick itself, the coverage or Scott’s less-than-athletic tackling attempt as the last line of defense.

LaFleur said the greatest issue with the punt was that it was right down the middle of the field, putting the coverage unit in a tough position. Still, there was no excuse for letting Reagor get loose.

“It’s always a concern when you’re giving up big plays like that. It’s just like any other phase — you need every player doing their responsibility and if you don’t get that done, bad things typically happen,” LaFleur said. “I mean, we’ve got to have a better punt. JK knows it. We can’t put the ball right down the middle of the pipe. Our gunner should’ve been on the left side of the returner and he ended up on the right side. It goes back to every man owning their responsibility and doing that to the best of their ability.”