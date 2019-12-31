After ‘sleepwalking’ through regular-season finale, Packers will have a working playoff bye week

They’re off Tuesday and Wednesday for the New Year’s holiday, then will have light practices on Thursday and Friday before having Saturday and Sunday off. Next Monday, LaFleur said the team will have another practice before going about its typical work week with practices next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“I just think it’s important that we get some work in this week, and then we’ll have another bonus day on Monday as well,” LaFleur said. “I want to make sure guys are moving, staying involved, keeping their mind on what we’re trying to get accomplished and our systems and just get some good work in later in the week.”

LaFleur said he formulated the practice schedule based on his one experience with a playoff bye in the past — during the 2016 season while he was working for he Atlanta Falcons, who beat the Packers in the NFC Championship Game before losing the Super Bowl — and by discussing it with his coaching, athletic training, medical and strength-and-conditioning staffs.

LaFleur said Falcons coach Dan Quinn had the players practice Wednesday-Thursday during their bye week before giving them a long Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend off, but with New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in the middle of the week, LaFleur thought this worked better.