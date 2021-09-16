After sitting out Thursday’s practice, Za’Darius Smith’s status remains in doubt

Smith has yet to meet with reporters since training camp began on July 27, so he hasn’t been asked about the injury or any unhappiness he is feeling beyond his physical well-being. As for playing time, Smith played 858 regular-season snaps last year (83.5%) and 872 (83.9%) in 2019.

Asked if Smith will continue to play limited snaps, LaFleur replied: “We’re not going to play him as much as we’d like to until we know that he’s healthy enough to do that. Until he can practice on a daily basis, it’s hard to say that he’s 100%.”

Smith had been seeking a long-term contract extension during the offseason but did not get one. Instead, the Packers restructured his deal to create salary-cap space and converted his base salary to a signing bonus so they could spread the cap charge out beyond 2021. Smith wound up getting paid $10 million of the $14.76 million in signing bonus money as camp began after the Packers adjusted his contract to give him more of the money immediately.

With a $28 million cap number for 2022, Smith’s future in Green Bay, despite leading the team in sacks and quarterback pressures each of his first two seasons with the Packers, is in doubt. He also was unhappy when his teammates did not select him as a team captain last week after he’d been a captain in 2019 and 2020.