After setback in comeback, David Bakhtiari now recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery; Packers hope for post-bye return

“It certainly isn't for a lack of work ethic on his part. It’s not for a lack of toughness. It’s just one of those things where you never quite know how everybody’s going to respond to the recovery process, and I think that’s just where we’re at with him.”

Bakhtiari seemed to be on course to return when he began practicing on Oct. 20, when the Packers opened the three-week practice window for players who are on the physically unable to perform list. The team activated him from the PUP list on Nov. 10, but LaFleur cautioned just because Bakhtiari had been added to the active roster didn’t necessarily mean he would return to game action immediately.

Bakhtiari practiced the first two days leading up to the Nov. 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks, then sat out that Friday’s practice and was listed as doubtful for the game before being a game-day inactive before the Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seahawks.