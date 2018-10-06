GREEN BAY — No one is getting over-the-moon excited about Kyler Fackrell’s three sacks in Sunday’s 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills. Not even Fackrell himself.
But it sure was nice for the Green Bay Packers third-year outside linebacker to experience some success after his limited defensive contributions in his first two-plus seasons. He just wasn’t going to let three takedowns of Bills quarterback Josh Allen last week — including the one he didn’t realize was a sack for him until after the fact — go to his head.
“It was a good day. Some things went my way, (Allen) held onto the ball a couple times,” Fackrell, a third-round pick from Utah State in 2016, said as the Packers prepped for this Sunday’s game at Detroit. “I don’t think it changes the way I’m going to work or the way I’m going to approach the game. But to get three of them in one game is always a good feeling.”
Fackrell, whose most extensive playing time has been as a crucial member of the special team units, chuckled about one of his sacks on Allen, which came when Fackrell was on the ground and had his back to a passing Allen, who then tripped and fell.
“I didn’t even know that was a sack until after the game, that that would even be considered my sack,” Fackrell said. “But I’ll take it.”
With limited depth behind starting outside linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, the Packers need Fackrell to contribute more defensively. He had five sacks in 29 games in his first two years.
“I love to see when Kyler makes plays because he obviously gets a bad rap around here,” Matthews said.
But contributing also means more than just as a pass rusher, and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine indicated Fackrell, who turns 27 next month, still must round out his game.
“Certainly, there’s progress. It was good to see he got rewarded with the results. He’s worked hard,” Pettine said. “I would say his strengths more are rushing the passer. And when you get a lead like that, and when they have to throw it, (Fackrell) can take advantage of his skill set more so then than necessarily on early downs, setting the edge in the run game. The way the game unfolded, it played to his strengths. He was given opportunities — and credit to him — he took advantage.”
Cobb out, Adams questionable
The Packers will be without wide receiver Randall Cobb on Sunday, having ruled him out with the hamstring injury that forced him to miss last Sunday’s game after initially hurting it during a Sept. 27 practice. And apparently, it’s contagious, since fellow wideout Geronimo Allison — already in the concussion protocol — had a hamstring injury added to his injury report status. Allison is listed as questionable.
No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams (calf) also is listed as questionable, though Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Adams will practice today to see if his calf has progressed enough to allow him to play.
Also listed as questionable were cornerback Jaire Alexander; recently signed cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury; safety Kentrell Brice, who had an ankle injury flare up Thursday; starting right guard Justin McCray, who was able to practice but is still unlikely to play because of the shoulder injury that kept him out against the Bills; backup guard Lucas Patrick, who was added to the injury report with a back injury at midweek; and safety Jermaine Whitehead, who also suffered a back injury at midweek.
Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though still wearing a brace to protect his injured left knee, was removed from the injury report after taking all his usual reps in practice Thursday. Tight end Jimmy Graham (knee), right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) and cornerback Kevin King (groin) also were removed and will play.
Meanwhile, the Lions ruled out ex-Packers guard T.J. Lang (concussion) and edge rusher Ziggy Ansah (shoulder).