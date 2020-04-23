After run on wide receivers – and decision to pick QB Jordan Love – Packers have Round 2 options

GREEN BAY — In the days leading up to Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft, Brian Gutekunst wondered aloud how the depth of the wide receiver class would cause the teams picking ahead of his Green Bay Packers to go.
“It’s a deep class this year, I think that’s been talked about at length,” the Packers third-year general manager mused during a conference call with reporters at the beginning of the week. “But at the same time, you don’t really know when the runs are going to happen. It’s going to go one of two ways: Either it’s going to go fast, or everyone is going to think they can get guys later and it’s going to go slow.
“We’ll see how it goes. It is a deep class, but I don’t think you can just count on things and wait and expect to get a really good player. So if there’s guy we think can play and can help us, I don’t think we’ll wait too long.”
As it turned out, both things happened during the first 25 picks.
Remarkably, despite the buzz around the top three wide receivers on most draft boards — Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III — no wide receivers went in the first 11 selections, which made it look like Gutekunst’s theory about teams waiting on the position.
Then the run began.
At No. 12, the Las Vegas Raiders took Ruggs. His Alabama teammate, Jeudy, went three picks later to Denver at No. 15, followed by Lamb at No. 17 to the Dallas Cowboys — with ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy looking awfully excited about Lamb falling all the way down to them after being viewed by many as the top wideout of the class.
Three more wide receivers then went over a five-pick span, with TCU’s Jalen Reagor going to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 21, LSU’s Justin Jefferson going to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 22, and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk going to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 25 after a trade with the Vikings.
Nevertheless, the Packers still had a handful of appealing wide receivers on the board when Gutekunst boldly opted instead to trade up from the No. 30 spot to No. 26 and take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love — including Clemson’s Tee Higgins, USC’s Michael Pittman Jr., Baylor’s Denzel Mims, Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr., Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool, Penn State’s KJ Hamler and Texas’ Devin Duvernay.
While many of them figure to be gone before the Packers are slated to go on the clock with their second-round pick at No. 62, Gutekunst still should be able to find a receiver he likes before Day 2 ends. That said, Gutekunst indicated during that same conference call that there’s reason to wonder whether a rookie wide receiver can have an immediate impact on a team.
“I think in general, historically, really young receivers, the production hasn’t been great,” Gutekunst said. “I do think that has started to change a little bit of late, just kind of the way the high schools and colleges are playing these days, it tends to lean toward receiver development more than anything else.”
