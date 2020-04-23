After run on wide receivers – and decision to pick QB Jordan Love – Packers have Round 2 options

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREEN BAY — In the days leading up to Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft, Brian Gutekunst wondered aloud how the depth of the wide receiver class would cause the teams picking ahead of his Green Bay Packers to go.

“It’s a deep class this year, I think that’s been talked about at length,” the Packers third-year general manager mused during a conference call with reporters at the beginning of the week. “But at the same time, you don’t really know when the runs are going to happen. It’s going to go one of two ways: Either it’s going to go fast, or everyone is going to think they can get guys later and it’s going to go slow.

“We’ll see how it goes. It is a deep class, but I don’t think you can just count on things and wait and expect to get a really good player. So if there’s guy we think can play and can help us, I don’t think we’ll wait too long.”

As it turned out, both things happened during the first 25 picks.

Remarkably, despite the buzz around the top three wide receivers on most draft boards — Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III — no wide receivers went in the first 11 selections, which made it look like Gutekunst’s theory about teams waiting on the position.