After rout of Packers, Buccaneers top-ranked defense is story, not Tom Brady

“He’s got to go through the protocols and pass the physical, but he played (Sunday),” Arians said. “We all know Steve. He’s really a quality human being and a hell of a player. ... Hopefully we can get him past the physical and get the trade through.”

STOCK UP

The Bucs are 3-0 at home, where they’ve struggled for much of the past decade.

“Every year our goal is to win them all at home, and if you split them on the road, you’re 12-4,” Arians said. “We have to win at home, and we have to play (well) at home. That’s been hammered into them, and I think they’ve all accepted that.”

STOCK DOWN

A rare week in which so much went right against the Packers that there was little to be unhappy about Monday.

INJURED

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) has been inactive two of the past three games.

“No sense in risking him tweaking it and losing him for another month. Just get him healthy. ... We’ll need him down the stretch for sure,” Arians said.

KEY NUMBER