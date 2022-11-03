After quiet trade deadline, Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur insist Packers can ‘win with the guys we’ve got’

GREEN BAY — Anyone expecting Aaron Rodgers to go into scorched-earth, throw-the-GM-under-the-bus mode in the wake of the Green Bay Packers standing pat at the NFL trade deadline went away from the quarterback’s locker disappointed on Wednesday.

With his team having lost four straight games to fall to 3-5 and on the precipice of possibly having the 2022 season reach the point of no return with a loss on Sunday to the 1-6 Detroit Lions, Rodgers opted for pragmatism during his weekly Q&A session with reporters, preaching a let’s-make-the-best-of-it approach and reaffirming his belief in the players already on the roster.

That said, Rodgers at times sounded somber about general manager Brian Gutekunst’s inability to swing a deal for Pittsburgh Steelers-turned-Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool or another offensive weapon to help ignite a unit that enters Sunday’s game against the Lions at Ford Field ranked 26th in the 32-team NFL in scoring.

“My hopes are always up in life. I’m an optimistic person,” Rodgers replied when asked if he’d gotten his hopes up for the team to add Claypool or another target. “Obviously the compensation for whatever players we were going after, it just didn’t make sense.

“I trust Brian, and we had some good conversations. I know we were in on some things and it obviously just didn’t pan out.”

Asked if it bothered him that the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) and NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (6-1) had made trades over the past week to improve themselves while the Packers will go into the season’s final nine games with essentially the same roster as they have now, Rodgers shook his head.

“With all due respect to those teams, we’re chasing some other teams right now. We’ve got to get back in the hunt. Those teams are out front right now,” Rodgers replied. “I’m worried about our guys that we’ve got in the locker room.

“Like I said, I know we were in on some guys and liked a few, but it just didn’t work out.”

While Rodgers was being realistic about moving forward, coach Matt LaFleur insisted he was disconnected from any trade talks on Tuesday because it’s the coaching staff’s game-planning day.

“I’ll be honest with you: When I’m up there (game-planning), it’s like, ‘What are we doing to put our team in the best position possible to go execute and beat a team that we know is going to give us everything they can?’” LaFleur said. “And we’ve struggled at Ford Field many times. This is a really good offense and they play extremely hard in all three phases. So that’s where my focus is.”

LaFleur clearly wanted no part in answering questions about the team’s lack of trade-deadline deals, but because requests by multiple media outlets — including the State Journal — for Gutekunst to speak on the record with reporters, it left LaFleur as the organization’s primary spokesperson.

Asked if he pressed Gutekunst to make a deal, LaFleur smiled and replied, “I was up their game-planning and getting ready for Detroit. So I did not, no.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, side-stepped a question about whether a move had to be made given the team’s current losing streak and outside-looking-in location in the NFC playoff picture.

“That’s not my area of focus. Brian didn’t think whatever was out there was worth whatever was required to give up,” Rodgers said. “That just sent the message to us that we’ve got to play with the guys we’ve got and win with the guys we’ve got.

“I think there’s still a lot of confidence in the guys in the locker room. I do feel like we need to get healthy. When we’re at our full strength, which we really haven’t been this season … I feel like we have the team to get the job done.”

Knowing the Packers must move forward with who they have, Rodgers insisted what the team has in its locker room already can be sufficient — especially if the offensive group gets healthy.

No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills with a shoulder injury, and veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb is inching closer to a return from a high-ankle sprain. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, after missing three of the previous five games, returned against the Bills only to suffer a concussion on the opening offensive series. There’s hope he’ll clear the concussion protocol in time for the matchup with the Lions, though Watson did not practice Wednesday.

On the offensive line, Rodgers expressed hope that left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins, who have been in and out of the lineup in their returns from major knee injuries, might finally be in the lineup each week moving forward, though even Rodgers knows better than to count on that.

Rodgers harkened back to the 2016 season, when that team was 4-6 through 10 games before Rodgers uttered his memorable run-the-table remark and the Packers reeled off eight consecutive wins to reach the NFC Championship Game.

While that offense was loaded with more offensive weapons than the Packers have in their current group, Rodgers was keeping hope alive.

“We need our guys to play just a tick higher — I think all of us. That’s what we did in 2016. It wasn’t like we really added anybody to the mix,” Rodgers recalled. “We’ve got to hopefully get (Watson) and (Lazard) back this week, Cobby in a couple more weeks. We’re hopeful that both Elgton and Dave will be able to go and there’s no surprises on game day.

“I think that squad, when you put that together, I think we can win some football games with those guys. That’s what we’re all hoping for, is just to get a little big healthier and then everybody play a little bit better.”