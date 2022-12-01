After Packers’ problems against Jalen Hurts, here comes Justin Fields

GREEN BAY — The last time the Green Bay Packers defense was seen in game action, Philadelphia Eagles dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts was shredding it to a degree not seen in these parts since the San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick was embarrassing the 2012 crew in a playoff game.

“Yeah,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said Thursday afternoon. “It was a bad deal.”

Was it ever.

Hurts ran for 103 yards in the first quarter alone, including 24- and 28-yarders to pick up long third-down conversions on the Eagles’ opening touchdown drive, and he finished having rushed 17 times for 157 yards, including a 42-yarder to set up another score later in Philadelphia’s 40-33 win.

“I just think it was an unfortunate night. I wish I could put it on one specific thing or one specific guy,” Barry continued. “I scratch my head a little bit to have a performance like that.”

And now, here come Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, a 3-9 outfit that has very little going for it other than its young, dynamic quarterback who has flashed his talent and potential as both a passer and a runner this season.

Although Fields missed last week’s loss to the New York Jets with a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury, he enters the game leading the Bears in rushing (122 carries for 834 yards, with a 6.8-yards-per-carry average and seven touchdowns) and was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

And while Fields said he’d like to be known for his passing more than his running — “I think all quarterbacks do,” he said — he also understands full well how his running ability vexes an opposing defense.

“I'm willing to do whatever to help my team put points on the board. So whatever that is,” Fields told reporters in Chicago this week. “Like I've always said, if it's throwing, it's throwing, If it's running, it's running. If we put points on the board, points equals wins.”

In the teams’ first meeting this season in Week 2, Fields completed only 7 of 11 passes for 70 yards, with an interception, and he ran only eight times for 20 yards.

“I think they’ve opened up the playbook for him a little bit, given him some more freedom to run with some of the schemes that they have,” Packers veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed said when asked in what ways Fields looks different on recent film compared to the player the Packers saw on Sept. 18. “He also can throw the ball very well. You’ve got to cover all aspects of the game when he’s in there.”

Still, after what Hurts did to the Packers defense, it’s hard to imagine Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, a former Packers assistant, not wanting to get Fields running more if his injured shoulder can handle the potential contact.

After all, everyone in the league saw what the Packers put on tape in a performance reminiscent of that 2012 NFC Divisional playoff game in which Kaepernick ran for an NFL all-time record 181 yards in a blowout win.

“It’s very similar. The offense runs through their quarterback, and their running back is also great. So, there’s a lot to cover,” Reed said of similarities between the Eagles’ and Bears’ schemes. “It’s always hard to come in and deal with the hard truth, but it’s a new week. We’ve got a chance to redeem ourselves and play Packer football.”

Or, if the defense is what it was against Hurts, more bad defensive football. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said his defense finished with 22 missed tackles against the Eagles, the highest total since he took over in 2019.

“We’ve got to just be better all around. We’ve got to get better in our alignments and all that kind of stuff and play more downhill,” veteran nose tackle Kenny Clark said. “As far as from our perspective as defensive linemen, we’ve got to knock back the line of scrimmage. They’ve got another running quarterback that we’re going against, and they use him very well. We’ve got to get that right.”

The Packers are hoping veteran inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, a first-team All-Pro last season who has missed the last four games with a bruised kneecap suffered at Buffalo on Oct. 30, will be able to return to action and help get the run defense right. Barry deployed rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker as a spy against Hurts, and Walker struggled mightily, including on that initial third-and-11 play when he had Hurts 1-on-1 with a chance to force a punt and instead whiffed on him as Hurts sprinted for that 24-yard gain and a first down.

Whether the lessons of last week will help the Packers against Fields — and, it’s worth noting, against a far less talented-laden Bears team than the 10-1 Eagles club that put up 40 points on them — remains to be seen. But the similarities in their games is undeniable.

“You can’t just say, ‘Oh, these guys are mobile quarterbacks.’ They’re a different style of quarterback that’s come into the NFL,” Barry said. “You’ve always got to be very aware of a quarterback that’s more athletic than just the classic drop-back passer. You’ve always got to have a plan and be aware of it. With these guys, it’s truly a college-style offense. They’re not just running around when pass protection breaks down. I mean, they’re running legitimate quarterback-designed runs all the time.

“These guys are special athletes with the ball in their hand in space. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re powerful, and as a unit, you can’t just rely on just one guy, because again, they’re going to make you miss a tackle. It’s got to be on everyone. It can’t just be one guy.”