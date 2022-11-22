After Packers’ 2016 revival began in Philadelphia, could it happen again?

GREEN BAY — To be clear, Aaron Rodgers definitely was not predicting the 2022 Green Bay Packers are about to replicate what the 2016 team did six years ago.

Rather, the four-time NFL MVP quarterback was merely adjusting a comparison — one that had been made during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube on Tuesday — between the 2010 team that endured an up-and-down regular season before sneaking into the playoffs and going on to win Super Bowl XLV and this year’s seemingly going-nowhere outfit.

“The 2010 team, that’s got such a special place in my heart,” Rodgers explained. “The way that the team came together that year, it was just something that in 18 years you maybe have happen two or three times.”

Rather, if there is a comparison to be made — and, in truth, Rodgers didn’t exactly embrace the idea of making one — he said the potential parallel would be with that 2016 team, which reeled off eight consecutive victories (six to end the regular season, two in the playoffs) following a 4-6 start to reach the NFC Championship Game before losing to the Atlanta Falcons one win shy of a Super Bowl berth.

And if, as a Packers fan, you’re searching for signs from the football gods that a rerun is possible, there is this: That run-the-table odyssey began with a prime-time road win in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field — the same place where the reeling Packers, losers of six of their last seven, including Thursday’s 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field, started their winning streak in 2016.

“This team reminds me more — if you’re going to make comparisons — it’s more the 2016 team, that was inconsistent the first 10 weeks, played a lot of up-and-down football, and then things kind of came together in Philly on a Monday night,” Rodgers told McAfee’s crew. “We started a run and won eight in a row and got to the NFC Championship. People remember that. They don’t remember the struggles that we had.

“But we kind of put it all together for a night and that kind of sent us on our way.”

There’s no question the scenarios are similar. Whether this team has the talent to turn things around the way the 2016 team did might be another matter.

Asked about his team’s precarious position last Friday after the loss to the Titans, coach Matt LaFleur replied:, “Yeah, we are in a really tough spot. The message that I articulated to our team is every game, it’s a one-game season from here on out. Every game is absolutely critical. They all are, but just in particular where we are today, there is no margin for error. So we’ve got to get a lot of things corrected and we’ve got to look at some of the things we’re asking of our players and making sure that it’s just, again, some of those repeat mistakes — whether it’s offense or defense or on teams — we just can’t have them happening.”

In 2016, the Packers lost four straight and five of their previous six before beating the Eagles 27-13 in a game in which Rodgers went 30-for-39 for 313 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (116.7 rating), with Jordy Nelson (eight catches for 91 yards) and Davante Adams (five catches for 113 yards, including 12- and 20-yard TDs) on the receiving end of the most vital throws that night.

Asked about Rodgers’ bold prediction, then-star outside linebacker Clay Matthews said: “It’s going to be tough moving forward, there’s no doubt about it. We kind of put ourselves in this position. But we have a lot of confidence in this locker room. I’m sure most have given up or are down on us, but nothing’s wavered within this locker room.”

It’s hard to say whether the 2022 group has the same unwavering confidence in themselves. But this much is undeniable: This year’s team doesn’t have the same proven commodities on the roster as that one did.

In 2016, Rodgers had Nelson, Randall Cobb, Adams and tight end Jared Cook to throw to back then; even with rookie Christian Watson’s recent emergence, this year’s group has Cobb, Watson, Allen Lazard, an inconsistent Sammy Watkins and a still-not-back-to-full-strength Robert Tonyan at tight end.

On the flip side, this year’s group has Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the backfield while the 2016 team, after losing starting running back Eddie Lacy to season-ending ankle surgery, played with converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery and James Starks as the top running backs.

The 2016 defense was a middling group — Green Bay finished the season 22nd in the 32-team league in total defense (363.9 yards per game) and 21st in scoring defense (24.3 points per game) — and sustained a host of injuries in the secondary, but the unit had Matthews, Julius Peppers and Nick Perry (who had 11 sacks that year) rushing the passer. This year’s group has underperformed in the secondary and has also lost top edge rusher Rashan Gary to a season-ending knee injury.

But there’s also the issue of Rodgers himself. In the four straight losses that preceded the winning streak, Rodgers completed 111 of 173 passes (64.2%) for 1,265 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions (101.9 passer rating).

This year, playing with an injured thumb that dates back to the Packers’ Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London, Rodgers has completed 154 of 247 passes (62.4%) for 1,607 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions (91.9 rating) over the past seven games.

Asked by McAfee about his thumb and if it is indeed broken — something Rodgers has not confirmed nor denied when asked about it, Rodgers replied, “My thumb is what it is. It’s been an issue since the Giants but not an issue that I’m going to rely on for an excuse or need. … I’ve broken other fingers in the past. I played a season, a stretch in college with my index finger on my throwing hand broken; I’ve broken my pinkie on both hands at various times. But if I still feel like I can throw the way I’m throwing, then obviously I’m going to keep playing.”