After NFC title game ‘failures,’ Packers’ Kevin King stays put, ready to ‘uphold my side of the bargain’

In 2019, when he took a more professional approach to his offseason conditioning and lifestyle, it altered the trajectory of his career. He wound up having his healthiest and best season, playing in a career-high 15 games (14 starts) and leading the Packers in interceptions with five.

“Of course we’re all human; we’re going to go through those ebbs and flows of emotions,” King said. “But that’s how you know you’re doing something worthwhile — because it’s not going to be easy. It shouldn’t be easy. You know? Guys are dealing with injuries all type of ways, and guys have gotten through it. If anybody can get through it, I can.”

Mentally, King had to get through the disappointment of being part of two game-changing plays that left the Packers on the doorstep of a Super Bowl for the second straight year. He said he worked with Dr. Chris Carr, the Packers’ on-staff sports psychologist (official title is director of performance psychology and team behavioral health clinician) this offseason, and from the tenor of King’s session with reporters — he repeatedly spoke of being “the best version of Kevin” he can be and focusing on routines and processes instead of results and outcomes — it has had an effect.