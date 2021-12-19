After narrow victory over Ravens, Packers 'savor' division title but aren't 'satisfied'

Aaron Rodgers’ postgame message was clear: Savor this.
Matt LaFleur’s postgame message was clear, too: We must do better than this.
Yes, the Green Bay Packers earned their NFC North Champions hats and T-shirts yet again on Sunday — for the third straight year — with a 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. And, both Rodgers and LaFleur acknowledged, the natural reaction to it was to downplay the importance of the accomplishment, to focus on what comes next.
After all, for the 2021 Packers, there’s so much more still to accomplish — namely, reaching the Super Bowl after back-to-back NFC Championship Game defeats and after an 11-year absence from playing for an NFL title.
So yes, the celebration inside the visitors’ locker room of their hard-fought victory wasn’t overly raucous.
Perhaps it was how the Packers (11-3) were a last-minute 2-point conversion attempt by the Ravens away from losing a game they’d seemingly been in control of for most of the day. Maybe it was the fact that the Ravens (8-6), playing without their former NFL MVP quarterback and decimated by injuries and positive COVID-19 tests in their secondary, were a shell of their usual selves, leading the Packers to be nine-point favorites against a team that’d been fighting for the top seed in the AFC just a few short weeks ago.
And so, while the free clothing was nice and all, it is true that earning the No. 1 seed (to ensure the NFC playoffs go through Lambeau Field) and advancing to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles are still on the Packers’ championship to-do list.
So that might explain why the quarterback and the head coach had differing — but not mutually exclusive — perspectives in the aftermath of a victory that, considering how the Arizona Cardinals (a team with championship hopes of its own) had lost on the road to a previously 1-11-1 Detroit Lions outfit earlier in the day, certainly qualified as an important step toward accomplishing the Packers’ goals.
“You have to savor these a little bit. These are special,” Rodgers said after completing 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards with three touchdowns — enough to tie his Pro Football Hall of Fame predecessor, Brett Favre, for the franchise career record for touchdown passes with 442 — and no interceptions for a 132.2 passer rating. “It's just the first step in our goals, but a lot of times the coach speak — I'm not saying that Matt did this — but a lot of times there might be coach speak that takes over and says, ‘Hey, you know this is just one goal and we have bigger goals,’ and stuff.
“But I think it's important to keep that perspective on how special accomplishing this three years in a row is. So just to enjoy it, to savor it, savor these moments. These are special moments.”
Shortly thereafter, LaFleur took to the podium and, while certainly not dismissing the victory as unfulfilling, emphasized the less-than-stellar aspects of his team’s performance: The offense’s inability to deliver a red zone knockout blow early in the fourth quarter, settling for a field goal to make it 31-17 when a touchdown likely would have sealed the victory; the defense’s struggles to contain Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns while also completing 28 of 40 passes for 215 yards and two TDs (99.5 rating), or tight end Mark Andrews, who caught 10 passes for 136 yards and two TDs; and the continued special teams follies, which this time included a foolish penalty on the punt coverage unit when Isaac Yiadom ran into the returner on a fair catch and a revolving door of return men, none of whom were productive.
“It’s never easy in this league. And like we told our team, we’ll always celebrate victories — but also there’s a lot to take from that game in terms of what we need to improve upon. Really in all three phases,” said LaFleur, whose career overall record now stands at 39-11, including his 2-2 record in the playoffs. “We’re certainly happy about winning the North again, but also understand that there are three very tough games in front of us and we’re going to have to continue to work each and every day to continue to improve.
“Always the first goal is you have to win your division. That guarantees you a home playoff game and it really gets you in the dance. And that’s ultimately what you’d like to do. I think it’s fair to say that the ultimate goal is everybody has the same ultimate goal, and that’s to be the last team standing at the end of the year. And until we do that, I don’t think we’ll be satisfied.”
Sunday’s victory helped get the Packers closer to that, though.With only one first-round playoff bye in each conference again this year, earning the No. 1 seed is crucial. With the Cardinals’ unexpected 30-12 blowout loss in Detroit dropping them to 10-4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) losing to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night, and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) beating the New York Giants, the Packers enter their final three games (a matchup at home against Cleveland on Saturday, a Jan. 2 home game against the Minnesota Vikings and the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit) knowing that if they win out, they will be the NFC’s top seed — no matter what anyone else does.
That bye would be especially helpful to Rodgers, who continues to play on a fractured left pinkie toe that requires a painkilling injection before every game, and to the team’s three All-Pro players (left tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith) who are hoping to return before or during a playoff run.
“The opportunity to get players (back), I think, is at the top of the list,” Rodgers said. “(And) having an extra week would be really great for my toe. That’d be fantastic to get another week. And then, the fact we can win two home playoff games and make it to the Super Bowl, that’s what we had last year. We beat a good (Los Angeles) Rams team and then couldn’t finish it off against Tampa. It would be nice to get another opportunity to do it again at home.
“Everything is right in front of us. We’ve got to win the next three and then get a chance to relax.”
That road is easier because of Sunday’s victory, although beating the Ravens was certainly not easy.A back-and-forth game seemed to be over after Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for it on fourth-and-6 from the Baltimore 29-yard line and it failed, but the Packers offense’s inability to turn that into a touchdown — after reaching the end zone in all three of its red-zone trips to that point — left the door ajar.
Huntley directed a 12-play, 75-yard TD drive that included a fourth-down conversion and ended with his 3-yard touchdown scramble on the ensuing possession, and when Green Bay’s offense went three-and-out, the Ravens marched right back down the field en route to Huntley’s 8-yard TD run with 42 seconds to play.
Along the Packers’ sideline, the expectation was that Harbaugh would go for two, and he didn’t disappoint. But on a sprint-out to his right, Huntley threw for Andrews near the pylon, only to see Packers safety Darnell Savage get a fingertip on the pass, deflecting it just enough to hit cornerback Eric Stokes’ facemask instead of Andrews’ hands.
“I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out,” Harbaugh explained. “I felt good about it. I thought we had a good play. … I have to give (Savage) a lot of credit for getting out there and tipping that ball. To me, that gave us the best chance to win. Because we didn’t win doesn't make it not true.”
After Packers running back A.J. Dillon recovered the ensuing onside kick, Rodgers knelt out the remaining ticks of the clock — and delivered his you-have-to-savor-these spiel to his teammates.
The gist? “Basically that I was proud of them,” Rodgers replied, later adding, “I love my teammates, I really do. I care about them so much.”
And there was something both the quarterback and the coach agreed upon.
“I love this team, I love this group, just how they battle, how connected they are as a group.” LaFleur said. “This team has faced a lot of adversity over the course of the year, and we just continue to find a way. They’re a resilient bunch.”