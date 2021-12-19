After narrow victory over Ravens, Packers 'savor' division title but aren't 'satisfied'

And so, while the free clothing was nice and all, it is true that earning the No. 1 seed (to ensure the NFC playoffs go through Lambeau Field) and advancing to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles are still on the Packers’ championship to-do list.

So that might explain why the quarterback and the head coach had differing — but not mutually exclusive — perspectives in the aftermath of a victory that, considering how the Arizona Cardinals (a team with championship hopes of its own) had lost on the road to a previously 1-11-1 Detroit Lions outfit earlier in the day, certainly qualified as an important step toward accomplishing the Packers’ goals.

“You have to savor these a little bit. These are special,” Rodgers said after completing 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards with three touchdowns — enough to tie his Pro Football Hall of Fame predecessor, Brett Favre, for the franchise career record for touchdown passes with 442 — and no interceptions for a 132.2 passer rating. “It's just the first step in our goals, but a lot of times the coach speak — I'm not saying that Matt did this — but a lot of times there might be coach speak that takes over and says, ‘Hey, you know this is just one goal and we have bigger goals,’ and stuff.