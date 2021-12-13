After losing Billy Turner to knee injury against Bears, Packers face yet another challenge on offensive line

Extra points

Whatever progress Rodgers’ fractured left pinkie toe had made during the bye week was erased Sunday night, he said. “It feels worse. I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight, but we’ll look at it tomorrow,” Rodgers said. “Definitely took a step back tonight.” … LaFleur said that despite all the mistakes on special teams, he is not considering changing coordinators, firmly supporting Maurice Drayton. “Absolutely not. We’ve got to continue to work, we’ve got to look at the tape, we’ve got to get things corrected,” LaFleur said. “(Are) there some things that we have to clean up as coaches? No doubt about it. But we’ve got to execute better as well.” … Outside linebacker Preston Smith lit into the defense at halftime with a fiery speech. “I just told 'em we weren't playing like ourselves. What we put on tape in the first half was not a reflection of who we are as a team and it definitely wasn't who we were as a defense,” Smith recounted. “(I was) telling those guys that we need to step our stuff up, we need to step our play up and perform at a higher level and play like we're known for playing. And in the second half, guys came out and did that.” … Rodgers said he cherished throwing his 61st touchdown pass against the Bears, the most against that franchise in its long history. Rodgers broke Brett Favre’s record of 60 TDs on a touchdown to Davante Adams, who saved the ball for his quarterback. “That does mean a lot to me, it really does,” Rodgers said. “The majority of stats don’t mean much but this rivalry does mean a lot to me.” … LaFleur, who battled a non-COVID-19 illness much of the week, sounded hoarse in his postgame Q&A session with reporters but said he didn’t have any problems calling the game. “I feel like I’m 10 times better than Friday,” LaFleur said. “I feel so much better, which was great because I woke up today and it’s the best I’ve felt in quite a few days.”