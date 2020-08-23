After limited impact in first two seasons, even-keeled Josh Jackson aims for more contributions with Packers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — Josh Jackson fiddled with the brim of his old-school Milwaukee Brewers baseball cap — the one with the green-and-navy M logo, not the ball-and-glove branding that is the team’s brand again — and stared into the camera lens.

For the next eight minutes Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers third-year cornerback answered questions in the same calm, measured voice — even questions about whatever pressure the 2018 second-round draft pick might be facing after two largely inconsequential seasons — as he always uses in conversation.

“I just try to do my job every down, and I feel like when you do that, that’s how you make plays,” Jackson said. “I think when you try to press and just overreact is when you give up big plays or you’re not really focused. I just take it one play at a time, focus on that play and the plays will come.”

Through a week of camp — and with three weeks to go until the Sept. 13 regular-season opener at Minnesota — Jackson has had a few good plays and a few bad ones. He’s spent the past two days with the No. 1 defense with starter Jaire Alexander not practicing because of an undisclosed but apparently minor injury.