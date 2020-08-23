After limited impact in first two seasons, even-keeled Josh Jackson aims for more contributions with Packers

GREEN BAY — Josh Jackson fiddled with the brim of his old-school Milwaukee Brewers baseball cap — the one with the green-and-navy M logo, not the ball-and-glove branding that is the team’s brand again — and stared into the camera lens.
For the next eight minutes Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers third-year cornerback answered questions in the same calm, measured voice — even questions about whatever pressure the 2018 second-round draft pick might be facing after two largely inconsequential seasons — as he always uses in conversation.
“I just try to do my job every down, and I feel like when you do that, that’s how you make plays,” Jackson said. “I think when you try to press and just overreact is when you give up big plays or you’re not really focused. I just take it one play at a time, focus on that play and the plays will come.”
Through a week of camp — and with three weeks to go until the Sept. 13 regular-season opener at Minnesota — Jackson has had a few good plays and a few bad ones. He’s spent the past two days with the No. 1 defense with starter Jaire Alexander not practicing because of an undisclosed but apparently minor injury.
“I think ‘Jacko’ has done some nice things. He competes on a daily basis to the best of his ability, and just we need him to step up and be a player for us,” coach Matt LaFleur said during his post-practice Zoom call Sunday afternoon. “I think there’s been many a times where he’s in position to make some plays and he’s gotten his hands on some balls. And then there’s other times where you might see a little tug here and there, and we’ve got to get him to stay away from that because I don’t think he needs to rely on that.”
Jackson, who was slowed by a foot injury during training camp last summer, wound up playing just 103 snaps on defense (9.9%) during the regular season last year after playing 718 defensive snaps (67.5%) as a rookie. In 30 career games, Jackson has yet to record a sack or an interception and has 10 career pass break-ups.
With the team deciding not to bring back veteran Tramon Williams, Jackson should have an opportunity for more playing time this season, though Chandon Sullivan has gotten most of the work in the nickel defense. And when a team invests a second-round pick in a player, that comes with an expectation of greater contributions than what the Packers have gotten so far from Jackson.
Nevertheless, the even-keeled Jackson said Sunday that he’s not letting such pressure affect him.
“I just have to put my head down and work. I can’t really allow that (frustration),” Jackson said. “I can only control what I can control. As a competitor, I would obviously like to compete more. But I just try to keep my head down and work. And I know good things will come and happen.”
No testing concerns
LaFleur confirmed the Packers were among the dozen or so teams who were impacted by what apparently was a batch of false positives from BioReference, a New Jersey-based COVID-19 testing lab the Packers and many other teams are using.
But while the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills all adjusted their practices because of a host of false positives, LaFleur said he and the staff didn’t feel like practice needed to be canceled or pushed back.
“That definitely came into play for us this morning,” LaFleur said. “We only had a couple guys that was affecting, so we felt like we could still go out there and run practice. But it certainly crossed our mind.
“We never want to put our guys at risk. One practice isn't worth it if we really, truly felt like this was a serious problem within our football team in terms of a bunch of guys testing positive. If we ever got into that situation where we thought it was a real thing, definitely cancel the practice.”
Sternberger gets going
Second-year tight end Jace Sternberger confirmed he did indeed test positive for COVID-19, which is what landed him on the reserve list to start camp. (Being in close proximity to someone who tested positive is the other way a player can be put on the list.) But Sternberger said he never had severe symptoms and was pleased to be activated late last week.
“It was interesting, being one of the first players to test positive,” Sternberger said. “I did have it, but fortunately I didn't really have any symptoms, and the recovery process wasn't as difficult as some of the other people who dealt with COVID. So I was very fortunate from that aspect.”
Sternberger, who didn’t catch any regular-season passes last season but did have three receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs, is part of a tight end room led by veteran Marcedes Lewis but Sternberger, Robert Tonyan and rookie third-round pick Josiah Deguara competing for significant roles.
“We have a great room with Marcedes and Bobby setting the example, good footsteps you want to follow every day. So you’re just trying to make yourself better and living up to the room's expectation,” Sternberger said. “I'm trying to become more mature, trying to become more calm with getting the play calls and really thinking about my assignment, alignment and what's going to put myself in the best situation.”
We’ll do it live
For the first time in camp, LaFleur presided over a live tackling session, one that came after the completion of the full practice and included only young players, such as first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who was at quarterback for the offense during the unscripted period.
LaFleur didn’t have any full tackling periods during his first training camp, but he felt Sunday’s session was necessary with no preseason games this summer.
“I thought it was good, just to see some of these young guys have to go up there and hit each other and get physical and make tackles and try to make guys miss,” LaFleur said. “I thought it was good competition. I’ve got to go back and look at the tape. As far as the number (of tackling periods) that we want to do, I don’t think there’s really necessarily a number. But we definitely want to expose these guys to some live situations, because until you get into those situations, you’re not truly sure how guys are going to respond.”
The players, meanwhile, seemed to enjoy playing real football during a practice — and understand the value without the exhibition games to prove themselves in.
“These periods are important,” second-year inside linebacker Ty Summers said. “I’m glad the coaches decided to do it because it feels like football. We had a lot of fun out there, cracking heads a little bit. Hopefully we get another couple opportunities. It’s a big moment, a big opportunity for a lot of guys who don’t have those preseason games. I know guys are working hard, we’re excited and we’re getting after it.”
Extra points
In addition to Alexander sitting out, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith remained sidelined with an undisclosed injury but was at practice, as was veteran right tackle Rick Wagner, who also did not practice. … With Smith out, Rashan Gary ran with the starters again. “You never want to see a guy like Z out, but it is an opportunity to evaluate somebody else at that position,” LaFleur said of Gary. “I think Rashan’s had some good moments. He definitely has the physical ability.” … Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his second straight strong day of practice after throwing a surprising number of interceptions — for him, anyway — earlier in camp, closing Sunday’s session with a successful 2-minute drill after hitting on deep downfield balls and intermediate routes during other 11-on-11 periods. “He is full command out there at all times, and especially in those 2-minute, got-to-have-it situations, you have all the confidence in the world,” LaFleur said. “I thought he did a tremendous job.”
