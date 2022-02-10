After lengthy wait, Packers 1990s star LeRoy Butler gets his Hall call

GREEN BAY — LeRoy Butler finally got his Hall pass.

The Green Bay Packers star safety, who redefined the position in the 1990s and also invented the franchise’s iconic, signature touchdown celebration — the Lambeau Leap — by jumping into the stands after returning a fumble (via a Reggie White lateral) during a 1993 game, has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joining Butler in the 2022 Hall of Fame class are tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive tackle/defensive end Bryant Young.

Mills, who died in 2005, was represented by his widow, Melanie. Branch, who passed away in 2019, was represented by his sister, Elaine.

The class was introduced during the league’s annual NFL Honors event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday night. Butler Tweeted the news from the bus on its way to the awards ceremony, saying, “Your boy made it to the Hall of Fame.”

Butler was the first selection introduced during the ceremony, presented by quarterback Brett Favre, his former Packers teammate and fellow Hall of Famer.

“He was the first to leap in Lambeau and one of the fiercest to defend it,” Favre said. “An All-Decade safety, and all-pro competitor, an all-time teammate: LeRoy Butler.”

“He was the quintessential safety,” said retired Packers general manager Ron Wolf, who inherited Butler when he became GM in November 1991. “He could do everything you needed a safety to do — he could play at the line of scrimmage, he could tackle, he could cover man-to-man, he could dog (blitz). He had no weakness.”

Butler’s selection gives the Packers 28 Pro Football Hall of Famers, and he also becomes the sixth enshrinee with a significant Packers connection to be chosen in the last 10 years, joining defensive end Dave Robinson (2013), general manager Ron Wolf (2015), quarterback Brett Favre (2016), guard Jerry Kramer (2018) and cornerback/safety Charles Woodson (2021).

Butler’s case would have been strengthened had his career not been cut short by the fractured left shoulder blade he suffered late in the 2001 season, leading to his retirement in July 2002 — one day shy of his 34th birthday. Butler, who had started 116 straight games before the injury, wound up two interceptions shy of becoming the first player in NFL history to record 40 or more interceptions and 20 or more sacks in his career.

“LeRoy was one of the catalysts for us to do the things we wanted to do back in ’96,” retired Packers nose tackle Gilbert Brown said. “He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. That’s no question. He was on the All-Decade team and did a lot of different things when he played with us.”

Added former Packers coach Mike Sherman: “As far as loving the game, loving his teammates, loving the Packers and loving the fans, he’s in a class all by himself.”

Now 53, Butler finished his career with 38 interceptions, 20.5 sacks, a Super Bowl XXXI title with the 1996 team and a Super Bowl XXXII appearance with the 1997 team. He was named first-team All-Pro four times and selected to the Pro Bowl four times during his 12-year NFL career. He had been a finalist in 2020 and 2021 but did not garner the requisite votes for induction.

A second-round pick from Florida State in 1990, Butler played his first two seasons at cornerback before Wolf hired coach Mike Holmgren in 1992. Holmgren’s defensive coordinator, Ray Rhodes, decided to move Butler to safety, where he’d spend the next 10 years. While Butler moved in part to make room for rookie cornerback pick Terrell Buckley, Rhodes also liked the idea of using Butler’s diverse skill set at safety.

“When I got the phone call to move to safety in 1992, safeties weren’t doing the things they’re doing now,” Butler said in a phone interview several years ago. “Ray Rhodes had this vision. Go back to before 1992, and see how teams were playing safeties and how I played — close to the line, making sacks, covering tight ends and third receivers. (Pittsburgh’s) Troy Polamalu, (Philadelphia’s) Brian Dawkins — the recipe for how those guys played was the one we put out there in the 1990s.”

Butler will be inducted into the Hall this summer at the annual ceremony in Canton, Ohio. When he is, four of the principals who spearheaded the Packers’ 1990s renaissance — Favre, Wolf, White and Butler — will have all gotten in. Holmgren might be next, given the selection committee’s ability to now nominate a coach finalist for each class via a coach subcommittee, which began in 2020.

Pittsburgh’s Bill Cowher and Dallas’ Jimmy Johnson were the first two coaches selected after being nominated by the committee, followed by Oakland’s Tom Flores last year and Vermeil this year.

“Everybody knew Brett, Reggie and Ron Wolf would be in it,” Butler said. “The only other people left (were) me and Mike Holmgren.”

Butler’s selection continued a trend of the selection committee choosing safeties after largely ignoring the position for years. Before electing five safeties in the last four classes — Dawkins (2018), Ed Reed (2019), Steve Atwater (2020), Palomalu (2020) and John Lynch (2021) — only seven safeties were in the Hall, and the last one to have played an NFL game was Ken Houston, who last took the field in 1980 and was enshrined in 1986.

The last true safety elected before the recent run had been the Minnesota Vikings’ Paul Krause, who retired in 1979 and wasn’t enshrined until 1998. Other enshrinees who came into the league after Krause and played safety — Ronnie Lott, Rod Woodson, Aeneas Williams and Charles Woodson — were all Pro Bowl cornerbacks before moving to safety later in their careers.

Butler, who retired in 2001, was a first-team NFL All-Decade selection for the 1990s (along with Atwater) and was the only first-teamer from that All-Decade team that had yet to be enshrined in Canton. (Carnell Lake and Lott, who was a first-team all-1980s pick, were the 1990s’ second-team safeties).

And it all began with Rhodes’ vision of Butler as a field-tilting, position-redefining player.

“I always thought safety was next to kickers — no respect,” Butler once said. “Ray Rhodes, he called me and said, ‘Look, you’re not a corner, son. You’re too slow, you don’t turn as quick. But the one thing I do see, you will be a great safety.

“‘I’m going to blitz you, I’m going to let you play man (coverage) on the best tight end, running back, receiver, whoever’s in the slot, and we’ll see what you can do.’

“No safeties were sacking the quarterback until Ray called me into the office. O safeties were ever blitzing. Safety was known as just that, a safety valve. (But) I was blitzing eight or nine times a game. I was giving people fits. And now, everybody has a safety that blitzes all the time.”