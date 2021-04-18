After last year’s ‘Love’ story, could Packers take a late-round flyer on another youngster?

GREEN BAY — Ever since he traded up in the first round of last year’s NFL draft to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love — thereby starting the countdown clock to the end of three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers’ time with the Green Bay Packers — general manager Brian Gutekunst has repeatedly likened the pick to the developmental selections the team made at the position in past years.

He did so again earlier this offseason, a week after his team’s NFC Championship Game loss to the eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field.

“When you go through my history here with the Green Bay Packers, whether it was Matt Hasselbeck (in 1998) or Aaron Brooks (in 1999), (look at) the way we developed those guys,” Gutekunst said then. “We believe in that. This probably won’t be the first time we draft a quarterback and try to develop him because we just think it’s such an important part of the game.”

But truth be told, such comparisons are hardly apt. And Gutekunst, who is entering his fourth draft as general manager after starting his Packers scouting career in 1998 under Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf, surely knows that.