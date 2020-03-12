After 2 ‘interesting’ seasons, Packers set to release Jimmy Graham

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Graham who’ll turn 34 in November, caught just 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season in 2019, but had seven receptions for 108 yards in two playoff games. The Packers probably wouldn’t have beaten his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in the NFC Divisional round if not for Graham’s three receptions for 49 yards, all of which went for first downs — including one late in the game that helped the Packers run out the clock without giving the ball back to quarterback Russell Wilson.

Nonetheless, Graham’s regular-season yardage and reception totals were his worst since his rookie year of 2010. He ends his Packers career having caught 93 passes for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns in 32 regular-season games.

The Packers tight end position figures to be an area general manager Brian Gutekunst targets in free agency and/or the April 23-25 NFL draft, as fellow veteran Marcedes Lewis is a free agent, Robert Tonyan’s season was derailed by injury and rookie third-round pick Jace Sternberger flashed potential but is far from a finished product. The Packers reportedly plan to target Atlanta Falcons free agent tight end Austin Hooper, who is coming off back-to-back 70-reception seasons and was a rookie on the Falcons when Packers coach Matt LaFleur was an assistant on the Atlanta staff.