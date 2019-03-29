GREEN BAY — T.J. Lang’s spirit is willing. It’s his body — and, honestly, his brain — that he’s not sure will hold up.

And so, after a 10-year career that began with the Green Bay Packers and ended with his hometown Detroit Lions, the two-time Pro Bowl guard called it a career Friday.

A fourth-round pick from Eastern Michigan in 2009, Lang played eight seasons with the Packers, serving as a backup lineman on the 2010 Super Bowl XLV-winning team before moving into the starting lineup in 2011. Playing through a myriad of injuries, Lang started 105 of the 135 games he played with the Packers (including playoffs), earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

He left as an unrestricted free agent following that season, signing a three-year deal with the Lions. But 31-year-old Lang was released earlier this month after playing two years in Detroit, having missed 10 games and finished the year on injured reserve because of neck and back injuries as well as concussion issues. Lang had been getting calls from teams interested in signing him but was honest with suitors, telling them he wasn’t sure he’d hold up for a full NFL season.

“I’m not delusional. There’s a big part of me that still thinks I can really play at a high level still. I think I’ve still got a lot left in the tank — or my heart does,” Lang said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview earlier this month. “But body-wise, I can’t guarantee how long I can make it. That’s just unfortunately where I’m at right now.

“Look, I had some really bad injuries last year and it was for the first time in my career, it kind of halted me a little bit and made me think about my future. I was always a guy who took a lot of pride in playing through everything — being available, trying not to miss a game, trying not to miss a snap. And last year was the first time in my career where I felt I had to take a step back and really think hard about, ‘Can I still do this?’”

Lang made the announcement on Twitter, saying it was time to stop focusing on becoming a better football player and focus instead on being a “better husband, father, son, brother, friend.”

Lang is the third longtime Packers player and Pro Bowler to decide to retire this offseason. Fullback John Kuhn, who finished his career with the New Orleans Saints, retired last month, and wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who played last season with the Oakland Raiders, called it a career earlier this week.

“Obviously last year was a tough year for me personally, going through the injuries. It was tough for my family, watching me go through those,” Lang said. “A couple years ago, when I signed the deal (with the Lions), I kind of looked at it as a two-year deal anyway. So going into the season last year a good part of me was thinking, ‘OK, this might be my last year.’ And unfortunately it turned out the way it did with the injuries and ending up on IR.

“I’ve been blessed to really play for two really good organizations as far as taking care of the players and caring about people.”

Lang’s decision to retire has plenty to do with caring about people — his wife, Laura, and the couple’s three children. Early in Lang’s career, he was admittedly not as focused on football or family as he needed to be — or, as former Packers offensive line coach James Campen put it, “he had a little bit of knucklehead in him.” But becoming a father was a game-changer for him.

That maturity, in turn, became a deciding factor in making the call on retirement.

“Obviously my concussion history is pretty well-documented. I’m sure there’s probably a few more in there from when I was a young player (in the NFL) and in college, before there was any protocol and before you had to keep track of those things. It’s a huge factor (in the decision),” Lang said. “There’s times when I feel good, like today, and there’s times where, my memory is slipping quite a bit. You try not to think too much of it, but part of you thinks, ‘Is this concussion-related?’ It’s a little bit worrisome.

“I think the biggest thing that I worry about is how players in this era are going to be 20, 30 years down the line. Because there’s no real study you can do right now to show you, ‘Hey, this is where you are right now, this is what’s going to happen.’ You just don’t know. And I think the unknown is probably the biggest fear.

“I’ve got much bigger duties right now that trying to go prove myself for one more year, two more years, whatever it is, as a football player. I’m proud of my career, I’m proud of what I did in 10 years in this league, but right now it’s more important to make sure I’m doing everything necessary to be a good father, be a good husband, and that’s kind of where my main goal has been the last several years but especially now where I’m starting to think about a transition into stepping away.

“If it was just me, I pride myself on doing whatever I have to do to go play. If it was just me, I couldn’t care less about future implications. It’s that part of you that just wants to go play and compete. But when you take a step back and look at how it affects your family, I think that’s something that you just can’t ignore.”