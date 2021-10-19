After inauspicious Packers debut, Jaylon Smith ready to prove himself: ‘Every player has their doubters’

With 12:53 left in the game, Smith dropped back into coverage but didn’t cover anyone as tight end Cole Kmet picked up 21 yards on a wide-open catch from quarterback Justin Fields. While it’s unclear on film if Kmet was Smith’s responsibility, he looked lost on the play — regardless of who his man was.

Six plays later, the Bears pulled within 17-14 on a Fields touchdown throw to Darnell Mooney with Barnes on the field instead of Smith.

Asked what Smith is up against assimilating into a new defense and learning the scheme week-by-week based on game plans, Barry replied: “That’s why you have an offseason, that’s why you have OTA practices, that’s why you have training camp. It’s to practice and to learn. And if you are brand new as a player or if you’re coming in implementing a new system as a coach, that’s why the offseason and training camp is in place, for those reasons.

“But we’re excited to have him, and we’ll see what we got here moving forward.”

For his part, Dallas’ decision to part ways with him doesn’t appear to have affected Smith’s confidence. Before sitting out the Packers’ Oct. 10 win over Cincinnati just days after signing, Smith vowed to pick up the defense quickly and be prepared for whatever role Barry had for him moving forward.