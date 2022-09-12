After impressing before his shoulder injury, rookie Quay Walker could be ready for Bears

GREEN BAY — Quay Walker made a strong first impression in his NFL debut — even though it was cut short.

The first of the Green Bay Packers’ two first-round draft picks, the rookie inside linebacker had eight tackles — only first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, with 11, had more — before suffering a shoulder injury during the third quarter of the Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Walker ended up playing only 38 of the Packers’ 62 defensive snaps. But coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Walker has a chance to play in Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

“We’ll give Quay the week, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be back, ready to roll,” LaFleur said.

The Packers would also like him to pick up where he left off. While he looked indecisive at times during the Vikings’ first offensive series — a 10-play, 78-yard drive that ended in a touchdown — Walker seemed to settle in thereafter, LaFleur said.

“I thought there were a lot of good things,” LaFleur said. “I think the first series was a little shaky for him. That tends to be the case, and there’s going to be some growing pains with all young players in this league. It’s just the way it is. There’s a lot of different things that they haven’t seen before, and to get in your first regular-season game, there’s going to be mistakes.

“But I loved how he responded. I loved how he was flying around. I thought he was physical and he’s got a bright future. He’s just got to keep continuing to learn, and there’s no better learning tool than getting those game reps.”

Meanwhile, LaFleur said third inside linebacker Krys Barnes, who left the field on a cart with an air cast on his leg for what was feared to be a major injury, actually avoided a catastrophic injury. NFL Network reported Barnes had a high ankle sprain and a calf injury but that he will only be sidelined for a while, not for the rest of the season.

“Obviously KB, it looked pretty significant (at the time),” LaFleur said. “I think we avoided a significant injury, so that was some good news.”

No preseason the problem?

Even after back-to-back disappointing season-opening performances, don’t expect LaFleur to change his approach to preseason games. He is against playing his veteran starters and, while he doesn’t want to lose his 2023 season opener, he doesn’t think there’s a correlation to playing in preseason and playing well in the first game that counts.

“Minnesota didn’t play their guys in the preseason, so obviously it didn’t hurt them,” LaFleur pointed out. (Like LaFleur, Minnesota first-year coach Kevin O’Connell adopted the preseason approach from Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay.)

“Maybe we’re doing something wrong in practice, whatever it may be. But certainly, it’s disappointing, I thought our guys were locked in, ready to go. It’s just disappointing when you have a veteran group at certain spots and you do have those miscommunications or just guys not playing their responsibilities. So that’s going to be a point of emphasis and we’ll make sure we get that corrected. And we’ll have to get it corrected in an urgent manner.

Speaking after Sunday’s game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the loss was because of mental mistakes and less-than-ideal preparation by some players, and that playing in the preseason wouldn’t have changed that.

“Hey, you’d love to be sitting here with very few mental mistakes in the first game because that eliminates you guys (in the media) the opportunity to write about playing in the preseason or any of that stuff,” Rodgers said. “But the truth is, we’re professionals. There’s an expectation of performance. It starts with preparation. There were just too many preparation issues. That was surprising.”

Running back AJ Dillon said he didn’t think players were lazy about their preparation.

“It’s not lackadaisical. This was one opportunity. We’ve got 16 more guaranteed,” he said. “Each one, you’ve got to build upon.”

Extra points

LaFleur was well aware the Packers’ punt protection unit came close to getting one of punter Pat O’Donnell’s punts blocked — actually, three of O’Donnell’s punts appeared dangerously close to being snuffed out — and described the protection as “definitely way too leaky.” He chalked it up to players not sticking to their fundamental techniques as taught by new coordinator Rich Bisaccia. “Guys have got to trust their teammate. They’ve got to trust themselves and the techniques that we work since the day Rich got here,” LaFleur said. “I think you saw a little bit of that go away in the game.” … LaFleur didn’t divulge any further injury information about dime cornerback/special-teamer Keisan Nixon (shoulder) or left guard Jon Runyan (concussion).