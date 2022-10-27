After hearing ‘snap, crackle and pop’ in shoulder, Allen Lazard doesn’t expect to play at Buffalo

GREEN BAY — Allen Lazard didn’t like what he felt when he was crunched by a pair of tacklers late in the third quarter of the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday, and he really didn’t like what he heard.

“A snap, crackle, pop,” the Packers veteran wide receiver said after sitting out his second straight day of practice Thursday — making him unlikely to play in Sunday night’s road matchup with the Buffalo Bills. “Three Rice Krispie men showed up, too. Not the good kind. All three of them.”

While Lazard said he’s “not at all” concerned about the injury being a long-term issue, and he is out of the immobilizing sling he’d been wearing on his left arm on Monday, he acknowledged that he’s “probably not” going to play against the Bills.

He said he’s experiencing both pain and range-of-motion issues with the shoulder, which he tried to play through before realizing he couldn’t do it after a few plays.

Lazard’s injury was just the latest in a series of setbacks for the largely unproven wide receiver group.

Offseason free agent addition Sammy Watkins spent four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after a 93-yard performance against Chicago on Sept. 18; veteran Randall Cobb is on IR right now with an ankle injury he suffered in an Oct. 16 loss to the New York Jets after he’d caught seven passes for 99 yards against the New York Giants in London a week earlier; and rookie Christian Watson has missed three of the last five games with a hamstring injury.

“Definitely you could say things aren’t going as planned this year from a top-to-bottom perspective,” Lazard said. “But that’s just the game of football and, really, life. We’ll still stay positive.”

If Lazard doesn’t play, the Packers’ top receiving options will be Watkins, rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Touré, second-year man Amari Rodgers and Watson, if he’s cleared to play.

The Packers could also sign Juwann Winfree, who is out of game-day practice-squad elevations, to the 53-man roster, or use one of Travis Fulgham’s three allotted game-day elevations.

Asked if he thinks the Packers need to add another wide receiver before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, Lazard replied, “No. No. Not at all.

“I have the utmost confidence in those guys. We've preached to them all year and even more so this week about how they're in this building for a reason. It's not by accident. They're very talented individuals and more than capable of going out there and showcasing their talents.”

Meanwhile, Watson practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day and expects to play against the Bills, giving the offense at least one more option that it hasn’t had the past two weeks.

“Obviously, I’m feeling really good with myself, so whenever they’re able to cut me loose and go full go, I’m going to go out there and go all out on the reps I’m in for,” Watson said. “I’m definitely anxious and excited to get out there and get some work.”

Health watch

In addition to Watson practicing, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and edge rusher Rashan Gary (concussion) all practiced on a limited basis on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest) did not practice after practicing on Wednesday. Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) was out for the second straight day.

Like Watson, Watkins was listed as having been limited in practice.

Rodgers still in mix

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia didn’t exactly commit to Amari Rodgers continuing as the punt returner, but he didn’t write Rodgers off after his second fumble in three weeks and third of the season.

“We have a lot of patience,” Bisaccia said. “He knows what’s at stake. Anytime that someone carries the ball, they’re carrying the hopes and dreams of the entire team. … We’re going to lean on the work. Right now, he’s still in the mix to be our punt returner.”