After fast start, Green Bay Packers hold on for 24-16 win over Carolina Panthers

“I’m not a big believer in teams losing focus. We just didn’t execute,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said afterward. “Tonight was definitely a stinker for the offense — the third and fourth quarters.

“As fun as the first two quarters were, it’s not going to be the easiest night of sleep thinking about the second half.”

Added LaFleur: “Obviously, anytime you win in this league, you’re always happy about that. But certainly, there’s a lot to improve upon. It wasn’t our best performance, especially on the offensive side of the ball. There’s a reason why they’ve been in every game they’ve played. They battled. I still think there’s so much for us to improve upon, especially when you have a team down at half, 21-3. That starts with me. I’ve got to give our guys more opportunities to put (the opponent) away. A lot to clean up, a lot to improve upon.”

With the win, the Packers improved to 11-3 with two games left in the regular season: Dec. 27 against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field, and the finale on Jan. 3 at Chicago. If they win those two games, they are assured the top playoff seed in the NFC, meaning the road to Super Bowl LV on that side of the bracket would go through Green Bay.