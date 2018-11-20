GREEN BAY — Robert Tonyan smiled at the thought. Having played quarterback in high school and at the start of his college career at Indiana State, he can still sling it a bit.

“I’d say close to 70 yards,” the Green Bay Packers tight end replied when asked how far he could throw a ball today. He smiled again when he realized why the question had been asked.

“I don’t know if I could have made that throw. That was a really good throw,” he said, referring to the 54-yard touchdown Aaron Rodgers threw to him during last Thursday night’s loss in Seattle — Tonyan’s first NFL regular-season reception. “I could have gotten it that far, but I don’t know about that accurate. That was a pretty ball. That was perfect.”

The catch wasn’t too shabby, either. And the Packers are hoping it’s just the beginning.

With starter Jimmy Graham having suffered a broken thumb against the Seahawks — an injury Graham intends to play through but likely will limit his effectiveness if he does — Tonyan could see an expanded role in Sunday night’s game at Minnesota. And his touchdown catch from Rodgers last week should serve as quite the building block for a guy who admits he felt a bit out of his element in the tight ends room with Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Lance Kendricks — and is still a bit in awe whenever he’s on the field with Rodgers.

“Being around them off the field, and hanging around them, I’m definitely not as star-struck anymore,” Tonyan said of his tight end teammates. “(But) I’ll be honest with you, I still get nervous being in the huddle with Aaron. It is what it is. I think once I keep growing, I’ll be more comfortable on the field. That’s a great first catch for me to get and just get it out of the way, and relax and build off that.”

Tonyan, who moved from quarterback to wide receiver in 2014 after playing 11 games under center as a redshirt freshman the previous season, went undrafted last year and bounced around to various tryouts after being cut by the Detroit Lions during training camp. He finally landed on the Packers’ practice squad last December and signed a futures deal with the team after the season.

He entered training camp with the odds stacked against him and three experienced tight ends — Graham, Lewis and Kendricks have a combined 30 years in the NFL — ahead of him on the depth chart.

No matter. A strong training camp and preseason showing — he caught eight passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns, plus became a core special teams contributor — earned him a roster spot, and while he’d only played 10 offensive snaps before Thursday night, he has impressed the coaches with his understanding of the offense.

“He’s ready,” Tonyan said. “He’s always got a lot of practice reps, and it’s nice to see (him contribute). Obviously, the play he was involved in was a big play. But yeah, he’s ready to go. I thought he really came on hard during the preseason and he’s done some good things.”

He's also impressed Rodgers, who can be tough on young skill-position players who aren’t where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there. In Tonyan’s case, the touchdown was textbook scramble-drill backyard football, as he did exactly what Rodgers needed him to do, traveling across the field and maintaining separation with his defender as Rodgers rolled to his right and launched the pass, which he threw 58 yards in the air while on the run.

“Bobby’s made plays since he got here,” Rodgers said. “I was really proud of him that he made the team, first of all, because I thought he was very deserving. It was just making sure he got in my vision (on the touchdown). ... I told myself before the game if I got a situation like that to take a shot. I saw him in my vision and just tried to throw it as far as I could.”

After the touchdown, Rodgers sought out Tonyan on the sideline to praise and encourage him, which is what the veteran tight ends have done throughout the season, too.

“What those three guys do for me is not normal. When you go somewhere as a young guy and you have three highly named vets like that — Lance who’s eight years, Jimmy who’s nine years, and Marcedes who’s 13 (years) — for a first-year guy, they don’t do that,” Tonyan said. “(It) just means the world to me that anytime I need it or even if I don’t ask questions, they pull me aside and make sure I know what’s going on.

“I think that’s why I’m progressing so quickly, because they’re teaching and making sure how I see it from a player standpoint. Those guys have done it, lived it and they can get it to me in a different way if it’s a little confusing to me.”

Tonyan knows there’ll be more confusing moments going forward. But he also knows what that one big play can do for him.

“The big touchdown from Aaron Rodgers is a great first catch, definitely. I just have to keep putting my head down, keep working and keep listening to the guys ahead of me because they do it best,” Tonyan said. “I’m just ready to keep on learning and keep on succeeding.

“Especially in the spot I’m in, I know I’m going to get minimal opportunities with three great players ahead of me. I’ve got to make the most of my small opportunities and turn them into bigger ones.”