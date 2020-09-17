After ‘emotional roller coaster,’ Packers rookie linebacker Krys Barnes aims to parlay impressive debut into ‘something great’

For his part, Barnes seems to fully grasp that this is just the start of his journey — not the destination. Assuming he reprises his role this Sunday against the Detroit Lions, he’ll have to replicate his performance against the Lions’ running game – led by ageless Adrian Peterson, whom Barnes watched as a kid growing up – to keep his spot and keep showing that the Packers made the right call in signing him.

“I want to get better every day, to continue to prove that I belong to be here, continue to make those teams feel like they missed out on something great,” Barnes said. “Because it definitely hurt, not being drafted, but it’s going to push me each and every day.

“I’m trying to continue to do what I can to prove that they made a right decision as far as wanting me to be here. I’ve got a lot to prove, a lot to work on, and I’m trying to head in the right direction each and every day.”

Extra points

Nose tackle Kenny Clark (groin) missed his second straight practice and appears unlikely to play against the Lions. “With Kenny's status up in the air, the rest of that group knows if he's limited, they're going to have to pick up the slack,” Pettine said. … Rookie tight end Josiah Deguara (shin/ankle) went from practicing on a limited basis to sitting out Thursday — a bad sign for his availability for Sunday. … Offensive linemen Billy Turner (knee), Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and Lucas Patrick (shoulder) all were full participants, meaning the Packers should be able to start whoever they want on the line without concern for injury. … For the Lions, wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) did not practice, although cornerback Jeff Okudah (hamstring) did practice for the second straight day.