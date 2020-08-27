After emotional meetings with players, Packers coach Matt LaFleur calls off Thursday's practice, hopes for change

“Again, I think it’s no different than when you approach a game. You’ve got to put your plan together before you go play. You just don’t go wing it. So that’s why I always want to be very cautious about divulging too much. (But) we are in the process of putting our plan together, and hopefully we can go out and execute that plan and see some significant changes in our society.”

From a purely football perspective, with a limited number of practice days left in camp — while the Sept. 13 regular-season opener at Minnesota is 16 days away, the final roster reduction is set for Sept. 5 — giving up a day of on-field work was anything but a hollow gesture for a team that has had just nine practices so far.

That said, LaFleur acknowledged that it is a balancing act to have meaningful discussions about societal issues like systemic racism and the need for police reform while also preparing for the 2020 football season.

“That’s a tough question. That’s certainly something that we’re trying to navigate through right now,” said LaFleur, whose team was one of nine to not practice. “We know at the end of the day we’re going to play football, but the stuff that’s going on is much greater than the game of football.