GREEN BAY — J’Mon Moore got his groove back Friday night. Now the Green Bay Packers rookie wideout wants to keep it going — through Thursday night’s preseason finale at Kansas City, onto the 53-man roster and into the regular season.
Moore, after being plagued by drops and inconsistent play through most of camp, caught four passes for 62 yards, including a nifty 27-yard down-the-field sideline grab on a throw from DeShone Kizer. He also caught a 9-yard pass from Brett Hundley on the Packers’ opening series — the kind of pass he might’ve dropped earlier in preseason — and a 16-yarder across the middle from Kizer in the third quarter.
“I think J’Mon has taken a step,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “(But) he’s young. There’s a lot of things that are new to him. Every prospect that comes out of college, their experience in college is different. I’m looking for him to take another step in Kansas City. He’ll play a lot down there. Hopefully, he can do that.”
Moore admitted last week he was in a “funk” and that he needed to play well against the Raiders. Now he must parlay that into another strong showing against the Chiefs.
“Just me being able to go out there and just do some of the things that I know I can do, put it out there for people to see and quarterbacks to trust, and understand that I’ll be there — that’s definitely a good feeling,” Moore said. “It just puts it further behind me and lets me get back my mojo and have fun. Go out there and make things happen.”
Moore, a fourth-round pick, still isn’t a lock to make the final roster. Fellow draft picks Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, injured training-camp sensation Jake Kumerow and return man Trevor Davis are in the mix as well, and it’s hard to predict how many receivers first-year general manager Brian Gutekunst will keep.
“With a guy like him — or anybody, really, but mainly him right now — it’s just consistency,” No. 1 receiver Davante Adams said. “If you go out and have a good day, that’s what you’re supposed to do. That’s how we kind of look at it.
“He listens (to advice), it’s just, the big thing at any level is application. He listens, but it’s about making sure that you are conscious and coherent about what you need to fix as you line up and say, ‘Yeah, OK, yeah, I understand,’ and seem like you’re coachable. That’s not necessarily saying he does that, but that’s what (the coaches) are looking for and they want to make sure he’s applying it.”
Boyle’s big break
After not seeing action in Oakland, rookie quarterback Tim Boyle will play extensively at Kansas City, McCarthy said Tuesday. Starter Aaron Rodgers won’t play.
“I think it’s important to get Tim probably more snaps than the other two, just because he did not have an opportunity to play in Oakland,” McCarthy said.
Boyle, an undrafted free agent from Eastern Kentucky who made a strong impression in the preseason opener against Tennessee, will take however many snaps McCarthy gives him — to help his chances either in Green Bay or elsewhere.
“Obviously, when you invest so much time in an offense, you’d love to be here. But it’s a business and I understand that, so whatever happens, happens,” Boyle said. “If I’m a member of the team, practice squad or 53, that’s a plus for me. I just want to play football. I don’t really care how it is.”
Philbin hopes Kumerow returns
Among the difficult decisions at wide receiver is what to do with Kumerow, who might not play at Kansas City because of the shoulder injury he sustained Aug. 16 against Pittsburgh. It’s hard to say whether the former UW-Whitewater standout has done enough to earn a roster spot or how long his injury will linger.
“He was getting better and better and better. He was showing up not only in practice, but in games, he was making plays. He was playing fast and decisive,” offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said. “I’m sure Mike and ‘Gutey’ and all those guys will get together and decide the best players for the football team at the present time. But Jake’s really had a great camp. And hopefully he gets healthy soon.”