After drubbing by 49ers, Packers look to ‘be at our best’ in rematch

That’s certainly the approach the Packers players are taking, too.

“We know we played our worst game of the season that game,” wide receiver Allen Lazard said. “They’re obviously very good and they played a really good game. We know we’re not going to go out there and lay an egg this time. We’re going to have a good game plan and go out and execute.”

Added veteran center Corey Linsley: “From top to bottom, whatever was wrong with the plan, it didn’t work and we didn’t execute well enough. I didn’t play well enough, a lot of guys didn’t. Overall, we know this time coming around, we’ve got to learn from our mistakes.

“We knew there was a possibility of (this rematch). We want to win the game, regardless of whatever you want to call it — revenge or however you want to paint it. We want to win the game. We want to go in with a strong game plan and execute, play fast and do whatever we can to win the game.”

