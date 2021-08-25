After Door Dash gig, rookie safety Innis Gaines making a run at Packers’ roster spot

Gaines is one of three ex-Horned Frogs on the Packers’ roster — inside linebacker Ty Summers, a seventh-round draft pick in 2019, and safety Vernon Scott, a seventh-round pick last year, are the others — but his story of perseverance is one even marveled at by his college pals.

Gaines started the first six games of his junior season at TCU in 2018 and had 31 tackles (24 solo), a career-high 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, seven pass break-ups and a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown before tearing his ACL the first time.

Gaines admitted he probably rushed his comeback so he could be ready for his senior season, which wound up ending after eight games with another ACL tear suffered during a 34-27 loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 2. At the time, he’d recorded 34 tackles (22 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two pass break-ups and three quarterback hurries. The timing of his injury meant he wasn’t going to be ready for the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, and TCU’s on-campus pro day was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oh man, Innis, that dude, if he hadn’t had the injuries that he had, I mean, he’s a stud. We call him ‘Thump,’” Summers explained earlier in camp. “’Thump,’ as you can imagine, is (because of him) coming down and hitting people. That dude is just a missile.