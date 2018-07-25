GREEN BAY — Early in his career, Mike McCarthy’s veteran players used to good-naturedly rib him about the term he’d use for the NFL title. The Green Bay Packers then-green head coach called it the “Worlds Championship,” which led to snickers from some of the older guys. Retired tackle Mark Tauscher even teased him during his Packers Hall of Fame induction speech over the weekend.
“I don’t think we had to beat Pluto,” Tauscher joked.
These days, McCarthy uses the more common phraseology of “world championship.” And even in the wake of a thoroughly disappointing 7-9 season — the direct result of quarterback Aaron Rodgers breaking his right collarbone in October and missing nine games — and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, that is again the goal: Winning Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.
“I’ve felt very similar every year I’ve stood up here. I think that’s important,” McCarthy said Wednesday morning during his annual season-opening news conference in advance of the first practice of training camp today. “My outlook is no different.
“I know it’s going to take a ton of work. There’s (other) great football teams out there, but paper championships — I’ve never really gotten caught up in that. Whether you’re a favorite or not a favorite, we understand who we are. We’re the Green Bay Packers. This is the 2018 version, the 100-year anniversary (of the franchise). So there’s a lot of great energy around here that we haven’t had in the past. We’re going to try to take advantage of it and apply it.
“But our focus is on this training camp. Because we can’t get to where we want to go without a highly competitive training camp and make sure we have the answers that we need, which I know we’ll get. But (the goal is to) just make sure all these players advance their game, and we come together as a football team.”
The Packers kick off training camp after an offseason filled with change. They have a new general manager (Brian Gutekunst), a new defensive coordinator (Mike Pettine) and a new offensive coordinator (Joe Philbin, who held the job from 2007 until 2011), and Gutekunst departed from predecessor Ted Thompson’s draft-and-develop roster-building philosophy to augment the roster with veterans such as tight ends Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis, defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson and cornerback Tramon Williams.
In addition to the new defensive scheme being installed by Pettine, McCarthy also overhauled the offensive playbook during the offseason.
“(We were) obviously working through some of the stuff in the offense and the new plays,” Rodgers said last month when asked if the offseason had been productive. “I think we still have a lot of work to go once we get into training camp and sort some things out, obviously with your personnel packages.
“That’s what’s fun about training camp is things sort themselves out — how many fullbacks, running backs we keep on the roster; how many tight ends, receivers. There will be a lot of competition in those position battles.”
Among those battles will be on the right side of the offensive line, where veteran guard Jarhi Evans’ spot is up for grabs and tackle is an area of concern with longtime starter Bryan Bulaga starting camp on the physically unable to perform list after reconstructive right knee surgery in November.
The team’s three young, high-pick cornerbacks — Kevin King, Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson — will be vying for playing time against each other and versus veterans Davon House and Williams, and there are also significant depth questions behind the starters at wide receiver and outside linebacker.
“As we do each and every year, 20 to 22 percent of our football team has changed. It’s a gap that you’re trying to always close between your veteran players and your younger players,” McCarthy said. “Those challenges still exist.”
Nonetheless, with a healthy Rodgers – while not fully healed when he returned to action for the team’s Dec. 17 loss at Carolina, Rodgers wasn’t limited in any way during the offseason and is now good to go – and what they believe is an improved defense with Pettine in charge, there’s no reason to think the Packers won’t be Super Bowl contenders again after last year’s aberration.
“If (we’re) just being totally honest and transparent, we all should be better for the negative experiences that we’ve encountered in the past,” McCarthy said. “Whether it’s our record last year, Aaron’s health, all of those things. And if I haven’t pushed that forward from a leadership position to our football operations, then I haven’t done a very good job. I think we’re all better for the negative things that have occurred.
“You learn a lot in this business about the mistakes and the ability to overcome adversity and all those because, hey, this is going to be a rough ride to get to where we want to go. And when we get there, it’s going to take probably our best to get it done. That’s the reality of the NFL. I’ve always felt every team has a path to get to their goal.
“We know what our goal is. It’s stated. But we’re focused on being a world champion every day, and doing it the right way.”