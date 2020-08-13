After disappointing second half to his rookie season, Darnell Savage ‘extremely excited for Year 2’

Extra points

There were no COVID-19 reserve list additions for the Packers on Thursday, according to the official NFL transaction wire, but the team also didn’t activate any of the five players who remain on that list. That means it’s possible kicker Mason Crosby, long-snapper Hunter Bradley, tight end Jace Sternberger, defensive tackle Treyvon Hester and outside linebacker Greg Roberts will miss Saturday’s practice as they await clearance. … LaFleur said Saturday morning’s first practice of camp — which, coincidentally, falls on the day that would have been the team’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field — will not look vastly different than a typical practice from offseason organized team activity practices before the novel coronavirus, which wiped out all offseason workouts. “I think it will have a normal feel, just like your typical OTA practices where it’s just your helmets,” LaFleur said. … LaFleur said he has targeted the team’s third or fourth practice for being the first in-pads session, meaning the players will don pads on Wednesday or Thursday for the first time since their NFC Championship Game loss at San Francisco on Jan. 19.