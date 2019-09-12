Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR GREEN AND DANE COUNTIES... AT 956 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO ONE AND ONE HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN IN WESTERN DANE AND NORTHWESTERN GREEN COUNTIES. THE HEAVY RAINFALL IS MOVING THROUGH THE MADISON METRO AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MADISON, SUN PRAIRIE, FITCHBURG, MIDDLETON, STOUGHTON, WAUNAKEE, MONROE, VERONA, OREGON, MCFARLAND, MONONA, MOUNT HOREB, WINDSOR, EDGERTON, MARSHALL, SAUK CITY, BRODHEAD, DEFOREST, COTTAGE GROVE AND CROSS PLAINS. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES IN AN HOUR ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. IF YOU ARE IN THE WARNED AREA MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY. RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. &&