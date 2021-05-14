After COVID-19 wiped out rookies’ on-field work a year ago, Matt LaFleur, Packers' draft picks relish in-person minicamp

“To put a Packers jersey on, I come from Georgia, and now I’m in Green Bay, so I’m just switching the ‘G,’” Stokes pointed out. “Just getting a little different color. Instead of red and black, I’m going with the green and yellow. It’s just a whole different ‘G.’

“It’s still amazing, the history behind here that I keep learning about every day.”

Most of the rookies arrived in town Wednesday evening, reported to Lambeau Field for physicals with the team’s medical staff and received their limited playbooks on Thursday and then hit the field Friday. But not Van Lanen, of course, who was already in town at his parents’ house in nearby Suamico after the Packers took him with the first of two sixth-round picks.

“I just want to be someone that this town can look up to, you know? A hometown kid that’s kind of made it,” Van Lanen said. “I’m glad I can be that guy and represent the community well.”

Extra points