After COVID-19 bout, Packers assistant Jerry Montgomery ‘thankful to be back’

GREEN BAY — Jerry Montgomery spent Monday night’s victory over the Detroit Lions quarantined in a bedroom at his family’s home — recovering from COVID-19, watching the game on television in isolation and occasionally letting his emotions get the best of him.
“There’s nothing I could do or say to help them,” the Green Bay Packers defensive line coach said Thursday. “I was nervous — sitting at home, hands sweating, watching it by myself, yelling by myself, talking to the screen as if they could hear me. Yeah, it doesn’t work. It wasn’t good. It was very hard to watch. I wouldn’t recommend that for anybody.”
Montgomery, who is vaccinated as all the Packers’ coaches are, was able to coach his linemen throughout the week via Zoom before turning over his game-day duties to quality-control coach Wendel Davis. Now back with the team and coaching at practice, Montgomery will be back in his usual spot on the sideline for Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
“I wouldn’t wish that on anybody,” he said of contracting the coronavirus. “One day you’re good. The next day, you can’t do something you love. I think that was the hardest part. One, being away from something I enjoy. Two, being away from my guys.”
The virus also took its toll on his family, which had to stay away from him. His kids also had to stay home from school for a period because they’d been close contacts with their dad.
“This time of year, I’m not around my family very much at all, in general,” Montgomery said. “I wasn’t around them and they got penalized for me, which stinks, especially for my high school kids playing athletics.
“I was locked in my room. I had my office set up in my room, and then I came out to get fresh air outside every once in a while. But I was away from family the whole time. You’re living in the same house, but you don’t see them. They put the food by the door. You open it. It sucks, but it’s over. Like I said, there’s nothing worse than having something taken away from you that I’ve done my whole life. So, I’m just thankful to be back.”
Barry was ‘irate’
Saying he desperately wanted to get the ball back to quarterback Aaron Rodgers late in the first half of Monday night’s game, defensive coordinator Joe Barry said Thursday that he was “irate” with his defense for letting the Lions keep the ball for almost all of the final 1 minute, 52 seconds of the half on their way to a 43-yard field goal to take a 17-14 lead into the break.
“I was irate because we have a damn good quarterback here and the whole theory of being able to start with the ball to start the second half (is) to get your offense and your great quarterback the ball to end the half and then to start the (second) half. That’s why a lot of people defer,” Barry said.
The Lions started the drive with a 12-yard run by D’Andre Swift and moved into field goal range on a 20-yard Jared Goff-to-Quintez Cephus pass against Kevin King, and at some point, coach Matt LaFleur told Barry the defense needed to figure out which approach it was going to take.
“I think we did make some necessary adjustments at halftime. One of the things certainly I talked to Joe about was, ‘Either play coverage, or we have to pressure, because when we were doing our four-man rushes and playing man coverages behind it, we weren’t getting to the quarterback,’” LaFleur had recounted immediately after the game.
Barry on Thursday quibbled with reporters about the timing LaFleur’s comment — he deemed it important to say that LaFleur made the remark before halftime, not during halftime — but the fact remained that his defense didn’t get the job done at the end of the half. And in the second half, things did get better on that side of the ball.
But Barry did emphasize how mad he was with his guys.
“Of course, I was furious. We didn’t get the ball back for our offense,” he said. “I was upset. Matt was upset, too. He has every right to be as the head coach. We obviously talked on the sideline before the half ended, but at halftime we never (talked).
“I think the great thing about Matt is Matt is very involved, and I love that. As the head coach, you should be. But yeah, we’ve talked about some things, like I said, as the half ended. But as far as a bunch of stuff that happened at halftime, that was not the case. But I do think we settled down. I was proud of the guys the way they responded in the second half.”
Extra points
Left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle) didn’t practice for the second straight day, and his status remains unclear for Sunday. “That’s the fun part about football, it gives somebody the opportunity to step in if they have to,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. … The Packers added tight end Dominique Dafney (hip) to the injury report. … Tight end Josiah Deguara (concussion) practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day. … Cornerback Eric Stokes (quadriceps), defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back) and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) were limited as well, while outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), cornerback Chandon Sullivan (knee) and center Josh Myers (finger) practiced in full.