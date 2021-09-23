After COVID-19 bout, Packers assistant Jerry Montgomery ‘thankful to be back’

“This time of year, I’m not around my family very much at all, in general,” Montgomery said. “I wasn’t around them and they got penalized for me, which stinks, especially for my high school kids playing athletics.

“I was locked in my room. I had my office set up in my room, and then I came out to get fresh air outside every once in a while. But I was away from family the whole time. You’re living in the same house, but you don’t see them. They put the food by the door. You open it. It sucks, but it’s over. Like I said, there’s nothing worse than having something taken away from you that I’ve done my whole life. So, I’m just thankful to be back.”

Barry was ‘irate’

Saying he desperately wanted to get the ball back to quarterback Aaron Rodgers late in the first half of Monday night’s game, defensive coordinator Joe Barry said Thursday that he was “irate” with his defense for letting the Lions keep the ball for almost all of the final 1 minute, 52 seconds of the half on their way to a 43-yard field goal to take a 17-14 lead into the break.