After contemplating opting out, Davante Adams ready to carry Packers’ inexperienced, unproven receivers

“Davante is a legitimate, premier, No. 1 receiver in this league. He’s a guy that no matter the situation, no matter who he’s playing against, we feel really, really confident that he can go win his one-on-one,” LaFleur said during his own Zoom call later Tuesday. “He’s a big leader for this team. A lot of guys, they feed off his energy, and everybody is looking at him as a veteran player how he goes about his business,

“To me, obviously he’s got great talent, but there’s a reason he’s elevated his game to the level at which it’s at right now — and that’s because of his work ethic. I know our guys, our young guys in that receiving corps and throughout our whole team are going to look at him for leadership and guidance and to try to become the best player that they can become.”

How good that is remains to be seen, especially with the team having traded up in the first round to pick its quarterback of the future, Jordan Love, instead of a wide receiver.

“It’s no secret, we were all expecting to have a receiver drafted, but that wasn’t the case,” Adams said in response to a question about how Rodgers will play in the wake of the Love pick. “Aaron’s going to come in balling and doing his thing. He’s got the right mindset.”