After ‘chirping’ about Justin Jefferson, Jaire Alexander and Packers defense shut down Vikings’ star

GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander got called on the carpet for his bravado. Two days later, he backed it up.

The Green Bay Packers’ ultra-confident cornerback had the audacity to call Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s dominating season-opening performance — nine catches, 184 yards, two touchdowns in Minnesota’s 23-7 wasn’t-really-that-close victory over the Packers on Sept. 11 in Minneapolis — a “fluke” on Thursday.

By Friday, head coach Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff were asking their unfiltered star why he would give Jefferson such motivational bulletin-board material.

“What did I tell them?” Alexander asked rhetorically after he and the Packers defense held Jefferson to one catch for 15 yards in Sunday’s 41-17 win at Lambeau Field. “Shoot, I just told them, ‘I’m just being honest.’ That’s it.”

It’s hard to argue with him after Jefferson, who went into Minnesota’s final two games with a realistic shot at a 2,000-yard season, was a non-factor all day Sunday. Jefferson’s most noticeable moment came in the first half, when Alexander broke up a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Jefferson and celebrated by doing Jefferson’s signature “Griddy” dance in celebration — leading Jefferson to demonstratively lobby for a taunting call against his nemesis.

“He does stuff like that to try get in my head and stuff like that,” Jefferson told reporters in the visitors’ locker room after the game. “It is what it is. Even from his comments leading into this game, it’s just talk. It’s just trying to give him that booster, that confidence, to go out there and guard me. We are probably going to see this team in the playoffs. So I guess we’ll see then.”

According to NFL Next Gen stats, Alexander — after complaining that defensive coordinator Joe Barry didn’t match him up with Jefferson in the opener — lined up across from Jefferson 20 times. No other Packers player matched up with Jefferson more than twice. Alexander finished the game having covered Jefferson on 65% of Jefferson’s routes before both teams cleared their benches in garbage time.

“I thought defensively, our guys showed up ready to play,” LaFleur said. “I know Jaire chirped a little bit, but he backed it up.”

Nixon’s house call

When Keisean Nixon left Lambeau Field on Friday afternoon, no one expected him to play on Sunday — not even Nixon himself.

Having not practiced all week, the Packers’ electrifying return man figured his groin injury would prevent him from a mano-a-mano showdown with Minnesota’s Kene Nwangwu, the NFL’s other top returner.

Then Sunday morning arrived.

“On Friday, (the medical staff) wrote us off. Like, ‘If you can’t run by Friday, probably won’t happen,’” Nixon said. “And I texted the coaches this morning like, ‘I feel like a Ferrari.’ (They replied), ‘Huh?’ I said, ‘I feel like a Ferrari.’ Came here, just ran around, (was) ready to go.”

Was he ever. While Nixon didn’t play on defense because of his injury, he lined up on the first kickoff return of the game — and took it 105 yards to the end zone for the first Packers kickoff return TD since Randall Cobb in 2011.

While the kick marked the fifth of the season that Nixon has returned 50 or more yards, including a 93-yarder last week at Miami that almost reached paydirt, Nixon acknowledged the blocking unit made it easy. On replay, special teams ace Dallin Leavitt could be seen searching in vain for someone to block as Nixon sprinted through a mammoth hole up the middle.

“When I turned around (in the end zone) and looked back, all my teammates were in my face already,” Nixon said. “All I had to do was run straight. I didn’t literally have to do nothing but make the kicker miss. I just ran straight, and guys blocked their ass off.”

Crosby gets his kicks

Veteran kicker Mason Crosby came into Sunday expecting practice-squad kicker Ramiz Ahmed, elevated to the active roster for game day, to handle kickoffs against Nwangwu.

But when Ahmed suffered a groin injury in pregame warmups, Crosby wound up doing everything — including booting a 56-yard field goal that was the longest ever kicked by a Packers kicker in Lambeau Field history.

And he did it before LaFleur could stop him.

“I was talking to Aaron (Rodgers) and talking about a Hail Mary in that situation, and Mason’s already at midfield,” LaFleur recounted with a laugh. “So I’m like, ‘All right, he’s got the confidence, let him go.’ And it was so cool to see him come through in that situation.”

Barely, as Crosby admitted. The ball caromed off the crossbar and through the uprights, having just enough distance in that 38-year-old right leg of his.

“You’ve got to have a little luck every once in a while,” Crosby said. “I hit a good enough ball that whatever happened in that situation, I knew I hit it the way I needed to. It was a fun moment.”

As for what happened with Ahmed, LaFleur said. “We knew that obviously their kickoff return team is lethal. (Nwangwu) has three career touchdowns. (But) Ramiz got hurt in pregame, which you can’t make that up. It’s one of those things that happened. Credit to ‘Mase.’ He went in there and did an outstanding job. That was awesome to see him kick that 56-yarder.”

Jones busts loose

For a guy whose in-game snaps had been monitored in recent weeks because of his nagging, troublesome ankle injury, Aaron Jones looked utterly unfettered Sunday, carrying 14 times for 111 yards — eclipsing 1,000 yards on the season — just a week after being used sparingly against the Dolphins because of his injury.

Jones now has 1,073 rushing yards this season, his third career 1,000-yard season and third in the last four years.

“We all know how explosive Aaron Jones is. That’s obvious,” LaFleur said. “He made some big-time runs. He is one of the toughest dudes I’ve ever been around. … Certainly, we’re a better football team when he is heavily involved with our offense. We all know that. But the trick is, how do you feed him enough but still keep him healthy that he can keep going? And we’ve been able to do that over these four years.”

Extra points

Left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to the lineup for the first time since his Dec. 2 emergency appendectomy and held up fine. “Anytime you have him and Elgton Jenkins next to each other, I think you’re talking about one of the best — if not the best — left side in ball,” LaFleur said. “I know I’m probably biased, but that’s how I feel about those two guys.” … On the other side of the line, though, right tackle Yosh Nijman had issues with the shoulder injury he suffered at Miami last week and was replaced by Zach Tom. Although Nijman would have been able to return, the Packers stuck with Tom the rest of the way, meaning he’s now played every line position except center this season. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in Zach,” LaFleur said. “Just thought it was best to — unless something bad happened to Zach or another position where we had to move Zach inside — just roll that way.” … Safety Darnell Savage’s first career interception return for a touchdown was, at 75 yards, the Packers’ longest pick-six since Casey Hayward’s 82-yarder vs. Chicago on Nov. 9, 2014. “It’s just all about timing, opportunity,” Savage said of the Packers’ seven takeaways over the past two games. “When it happens, it happens. They say they come in bunches, so you’ve just got to capitalize on it.”