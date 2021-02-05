After burning Packers, Buccaneers' Scotty Miller looking for another magic moment in Super Bowl

Miller was both agitated and bewildered. Almost immediately, he took inventory of the first-team receivers — Toledo's Diontae Johnson and Cody Thompson, Buffalo's Anthony Johnson and Ohio's Papi White — and put their pictures on the home screen of his iPhone.

"That was really motivating for me," Miller said. "I was really disappointed and just shocked. . I really couldn't wrap my head around it."

In an attempt to further prove himself to NFL talent evaluators, Miller awaited his invitation to the Senior Bowl. It never came.

He wasn't among the 337 invitees to that winter's NFL scouting combine either. Fifty other receivers and three other Millers were invited to Indianapolis instead. An uphill climb only seemed to grow steeper.

"I still always had confidence in myself that I could get it done and be here," Miller said.

Before his pro day in March 2019, Miller met with Buccaneers receivers coach Kevin Garver and, later, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Garver, at the urging of a Bucs scout, had been urged to dive deeper into Miller's college video.

He was struck instantly by Miller's speed and consistent ability to get open.