After burning Packers, Buccaneers' Scotty Miller looking for another magic moment in Super Bowl

The moment rarely provides advance warning. No smart-phone alert. No heads-up call. More often than not, it just arrives, eager to see who's most ready for it.
For Scotty Miller, with six seconds left before halftime of the NFC championship game Jan. 24, the moment came at a pressure-filled juncture of the biggest game he ever has played in.
Miller and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were leading the Green Bay Packers 14-10 and trying to capitalize on a crucial Aaron Rodgers interception before halftime. With the renowned "No risk it, no biscuit" lifestyle of coach Bruce Arians plus arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, at the controls of the Bucs offense, the 5-foot-9-inch, 174-pound Miller knew he had to continue doing what he has been doing since he started playing football as a kid in Barrington - think big.
As Brady broke the huddle ready to take his home run cut — Miller and fellow receiver Mike Evans were split to opposite sides, both with go routes — the Bucs knew they had their moment.
Even before the snap, with the Packers defense deploying a single-high safety look, seemingly more concerned with preventing a field-goal-shortening completion than getting beat by a deep ball, the Bucs' excitement grew.
"When we lined up," Arians said, "you could tell it was going to be a touchdown."
Miller — lined up to the left and bunched with Chris Godwin — knew his job was simple. Go. As fast as humanly possible.
Miller initially was expecting a "Hail Mary" situation but was pleasantly surprised when the Packers left him one-on-one with cornerback Kevin King. Miller was even more amazed when King failed to get the proper speed or depth in his backpedal.
"At that point, I knew there was a chance for a big play," Miller said.
There was very little fancy about Miller's moment, about the biggest play of his life, about the 39-yard touchdown reception he caught from Brady. Miller simply used his elite speed plus the favorable cushion King gave him to sprint toward Lambeau Field's north end zone.
"I just ran by him," Miller said. "Good thing Tom saw what I saw."
Middle school playground stuff, really.
Miller ran fast. Brady dropped a dime.
"Once I saw the ball thrown," Godwin said, "I was like, 'Oh! This is a touchdown!' I may have even put my hand up before Scotty even caught it. It was a beautiful thing to watch."
The deep touchdown pass put the Buccaneers ahead by double digits on the road in a conference title game. Miller's catch triggered an incomparable adrenaline surge.
"Such a special moment," he said. "I don't even know if I could have dreamed of that as a kid."
That was quite possibly the Buccaneers' most important play of their 31-26 win, a victory that sent Brady back to the Super Bowl for the 10th time in his career with Miller along for the ride, intent on enjoying football's biggest stage for the first time.
Miller still doesn't fully believe it. Undersized and so often overlooked, he has a chance to play in football's grandest game. With Brady at his quarterback. Bucs versus Chiefs on Sunday evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
"This is a dream," Miller said Wednesday afternoon. "I remember watching these games every year with family and friends at a party. To now be in this game means so much. This is what you work so hard for, to be on the big stage."
Left out
The tweet pinned to the top of Miller's Twitter account is 25 months old now.
"Just want one more opportunity," he wrote, adding a prayer-hands emoji. "Check out my senior year."
A link to a YouTube highlight video is included — 6 minutes, 12 seconds with Gunna providing the soundtrack — showcasing Miller's final season at Bowling Green.
Miller was certain he had what it took to reach the next level. In 11 games that fall, he caught 71 passes for 1,148 yards, leading the Mid-American Conference in both categories. He scored nine times for the Falcons. Yet a week after Thanksgiving, when the All-MAC teams were announced, he was placed on the second team.
Miller was both agitated and bewildered. Almost immediately, he took inventory of the first-team receivers — Toledo's Diontae Johnson and Cody Thompson, Buffalo's Anthony Johnson and Ohio's Papi White — and put their pictures on the home screen of his iPhone.
"That was really motivating for me," Miller said. "I was really disappointed and just shocked. . I really couldn't wrap my head around it."
In an attempt to further prove himself to NFL talent evaluators, Miller awaited his invitation to the Senior Bowl. It never came.
He wasn't among the 337 invitees to that winter's NFL scouting combine either. Fifty other receivers and three other Millers were invited to Indianapolis instead. An uphill climb only seemed to grow steeper.
"I still always had confidence in myself that I could get it done and be here," Miller said.
Before his pro day in March 2019, Miller met with Buccaneers receivers coach Kevin Garver and, later, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Garver, at the urging of a Bucs scout, had been urged to dive deeper into Miller's college video.
He was struck instantly by Miller's speed and consistent ability to get open.
"I was really kind of blown away," Garver said. "The biggest thing that jumped out to me was his ability to play the ball in the air, especially down the field. Sometimes that can be challenging when a ball gets put out there — a deep ball, a post, running something down the middle. But he had an ability to track the ball and get the job done."
Miller recorded a time of 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash at his pro day. "It really confirmed how fast he was," Garver said.
Five-and-a-half weeks later, Miller became the 24th receiver taken in the NFL draft. Sixth round, pick No. 208. (For what it's worth, that was nine picks behind where Brady was selected in 2000.)
The "one more opportunity" Miller longed for had arrived.
Perfect strangers
Brady arrived in Tampa last summer, instantly changing everything for the Buccaneers, who had last won a playoff game in 2002. The excitement. The expectations. The shared swagger. All of it elevated.
Miller, who was 4 years old when Brady won his first Super Bowl with the Patriots 19 years ago, first met his new quarterback last summer at Berkeley Prep in Florida. Godwin texted the night before.
Tom's in town. He wants to throw.
Miller barely could sleep.
"I just couldn't believe I was going to workout with Tom Brady," he said.
Still, there was an early connection. Brady worked to mentor Miller, to enhance their chemistry, to further the receiver's understanding of the nuances of the NFL game. He gained trust in Miller's ability to be assignment sound and to make plays when given the opportunity.
As a complementary piece in a high-powered Buccaneers offense, Miller caught 33 passes for 501 yards with three touchdowns during the season. He lit the Raiders up for 109 yards and a touchdown in Week 7.
Little by little, he proved to Brady and the Bucs coaches that they could rely on him. Week after week, Brady helped bring the best out of Miller too. The quarterback's assured presence has proved contagious.
"We all walk around with the confidence that we have him on our side," Miller said. "We've got the G.O.A.T. on our side.
"We also do a bunch of extra meetings. And he makes the effort to make certain we're all on the same page, which allows us to go out and play with confidence."
Fast times
Miller's mom, Kristen, joked this week during a piece on NBC-5 that one of Scotty's boyhood dreams was to become a knight at Medieval Times in Schaumburg. Instead he'll have to settle for a different kind of stage with a similarly raucous audience Sunday at Super Bowl LV.
And in case you hadn't heard, Miller might be involved in a joust of sorts with Chiefs lightning bolt Tyreek Hill.
Last week, after his NFC title game heroics in Green Bay, Miller appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" and, as honestly as he could, answered a playful question about his speed.
Patrick: How would you do if you and Tyreek Hill lined up?
Miller: Oh, I'm taking me every day of the week. I'll take me over anybody. Tyreek is unbelievable. Super quick. Unbelievable talent. But if we're talking about a race, I've got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody.
Patrick: Wait. You think you're the fastest guy in the NFL?
Miller: Yes, sir.
Naturally, in a headline-obsessed culture and in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Miller has been asked about those comments repeatedly.
"I guess I should have known that statement was going to blow up as much as it did," he said Wednesday. "I was asked a question and just tried to give an honest answer. I haven't really gotten anywhere in this profession from not being confident. Or in life really. So I answered that question confidently and said what I thought. There was no disrespect (intended).
"I have so much respect for Tyreek Hill and everything he's done. Really, he's a guy I aspire to be like."
Miller has similar size to Hill, who is an inch taller and 11 pounds heavier. The receivers have similar speed too.
Miller now will get a similar opportunity to leave his fingerprints on Super Bowl history. (Hill played in his first Super Bowl a year ago and caught nine passes for 105 yards in the Chiefs' 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers.)
Two weeks ago, Miller proved he has the ability and poise to make big plays in big games. Before that 39-yard touchdown catch against the Packers, the top of his biggest plays resume, he said, included a 87-yard kickoff return touchdown for Barrington High School in a 2014 Class 8A playoff win over Maine South plus a 63-yard touchdown catch in Bowling Green's 2018 season opener against Oregon.
"I think that kind of put me on the map," Miller said. "I didn't really get much respect doing what I was doing in the MAC. But to do it on a bigger stage helped."
Sunday's stage will be the biggest Miller has ever played on. He can't wait.
As an undersized kid from the northwest suburbs who barely was recruited out of high school and oft-overlooked in the pre-draft process, Miller remains proud of his perseverance, still even a bit perturbed that he wasn't on the field enough during his first season playing organized tackle football as a fifth grader.
"I was riding the bench even then," he said. "The coaches didn't want to put me in. But every time I got an opportunity, I was able to make a play.
"It's really been that way my whole life. I try to take advantage of every opportunity I've gotten. It's been an awesome journey."
On Sunday evening, that journey will get another exhilarating stop in the Super Bowl. Miller plans to be ready for the moment.