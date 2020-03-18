After big free-agent spending spree a year ago, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst looks to invest wisely — and save for the future

“So it wasn’t really a big group of players at all (that the Packers targeted). I would say the group we’re going to look at this year is going to be much broader.”

Casting a wider net means looking at players who aren’t at the top of the pay scale at their positions, and it also means finding bargains after the first wave of free agency has made landfall. In the Packers’ case, that’s part of the reason why they weren’t cannonballing into the free-agent pool as the 2020 NFL league year officially commenced on Wednesday afternoon.

Rather, after getting Kirksey and Wagner in the fold and making their pitch for tight end Austin Hooper before Hooper signed with the Browns, the Packers were working on less-expensive avenues to fill the voids on the roster, most notably at wide receiver and tight end, where Gutekunst has acknowledged the need to ply quarterback Aaron Rodgers with greater weapons in the passing game.

At the same time, Gutekunst has to keep an eye on the future, with several cornerstone players entering the final years of their current contracts.