After big free-agent spending spree a year ago, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst looks to invest wisely — and save for the future

GREEN BAY — Because of what he did last year in free agency, the national narrative on Brian Gutekunst was that the Green Bay Packers general manager was essentially the antithesis of his predecessor in the job, Ted Thompson.
But for as aggressive as Gutekunst was in pursuing outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Billy Turner — shelling out $182 million in contracts, including $56 million in guaranteed bonus money — Gutekunst was crystal clear that the team wasn’t going to have the financial wherewithal to duplicate that spending spree.
Instead, he said he’d be using all the avenues available to him, including signing players who had been salary-cap casualties with their former teams. And before Monday’s free-agent negotiating window opened, Gutekunst had already secured deals with a pair of players who fit that profile: Ex-Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, and ex-Detroit Lions right tackle (and former University of Wisconsin standout) Rick Wagner.
Those deals, which became official Tuesday, were done with fiscal responsibility in mind, as Gutekunst knew that the Packers’ two unrestricted free agents at those positions — inside linebacker Blake Martinez and right tackle Bryan Bulaga — would command close to top dollar on the market and that the Packers couldn’t go there with the other needs they have on the roster right now and the core players who are headed toward free agency in the not-too-distant future.
Predictably, both Martinez and Bulaga struck deals during the negotiating period, with Martinez coming to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with the New York Giants and Bulaga agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Packers also saw outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell agree to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Giants and tight end Jimmy Graham, whom they cut last week, receive a two-year, $16 million deal from the Chicago Bears.
But if the team’s apparent inactivity early on worried some fans that Gutekunst was channeling his inner Thompson, they needn’t worry. It is a different offseason with different short- and long-term challenges.
“Last year, we kind of knew what we wanted to do. We knew it was going to be expensive, and we were shooting for a certain type of player,” Gutekunst explained in a Q&A session with a small group of beat writers late last month. “We knew we had to be aggressive with it if we were going to be in on those conversations. And we were.
“So it wasn’t really a big group of players at all (that the Packers targeted). I would say the group we’re going to look at this year is going to be much broader.”
Casting a wider net means looking at players who aren’t at the top of the pay scale at their positions, and it also means finding bargains after the first wave of free agency has made landfall. In the Packers’ case, that’s part of the reason why they weren’t cannonballing into the free-agent pool as the 2020 NFL league year officially commenced on Wednesday afternoon.
Rather, after getting Kirksey and Wagner in the fold and making their pitch for tight end Austin Hooper before Hooper signed with the Browns, the Packers were working on less-expensive avenues to fill the voids on the roster, most notably at wide receiver and tight end, where Gutekunst has acknowledged the need to ply quarterback Aaron Rodgers with greater weapons in the passing game.
At the same time, Gutekunst has to keep an eye on the future, with several cornerstone players entering the final years of their current contracts.
Atop that list are defensive tackle Kenny Clark, the team’s 2016 first-round pick who is set to play for the fifth-year option from his rookie deal, and franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari. For as much as the Packers would have loved to have kept Bulaga as the bookend to Bakhtiari, re-signing him very well could have put them in peril for having enough cap room to keep Bakhtiari a year from now.
Surely, Gutekunst decided to allow Bulaga to walk in part because he knows he must extend Bakhtiari before he gets to the open market next March and blows the roof off the tackle market.
In addition to taking care of Bakhtiari and Clark, whom Gutekunst termed a “high priority” last summer at the time of veteran defensive end Mike Daniels’ release, the Packers also have running back Aaron Jones and center Corey Linsley entering the final years of their contracts, too.
“It’s an instant gratification league, so everybody is trying to win now, now, now. But I think it’s harder — I shouldn’t say it’s harder — (but) people don’t look at a long-term decision in the moment like probably they should,” Gutekunst said.
“You just don’t know if you’re going to be able to fill all those holes or not, but you can’t close your mind to (anything). If the opportunity presents itself, you have to be ready to move. I think that is one area with the guys on my staff that I really enjoy because, every day, when the opportunities present themselves, they’re pressing me pretty hard.”