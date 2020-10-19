After being humbled by Buccaneers, Packers know they ‘can’t allow one loss to become two’

Extra points

LaFleur said he did not have an update on the status of franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari, who left the game with a chest injury. LaFleur, who had said after the game that Bakhtiari’s injury was not thought to be of major concern, said Monday, “I’ve got nothing to update. We’re still monitoring it. I know we’re still getting him looked at. We should know more as the week progresses.” …. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, who left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, appears to have escaped a serious injury, ESPN.com reported. … Lancaster’s injury forced the Packers defensive coaches to play Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark more snaps than they had planned, with Clark playing 41 of the Packers’ 65 defensive snaps. “The plan originally was to go every other series and then every other third down. And then when Tyler ended up getting hurt, I had to play a lot more than I was originally supposed to play,” said Clark, who was returning to action for the first time since an opening-day groin injury. “You just take time to get back into the swing of things. But I’ll be all right for the next game.” … LaFleur said he would like an explanation from the NFL on why there wasn’t a penalty on the hit Rodgers took after diving at the goal line in the first quarter. Initially ruled a touchdown, Rodgers was instead ruled as having given himself up at the 1, which LaFleur felt should have made cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr.’s hit on Rodgers a penalty. “That’s one of the questions that we intend to get answered. I don’t understand that rule,” LaFleur said. “I don’t understand how if you’re going into the end zone you’re giving yourself up and you get hit, that it’s not a flag. That’s something we’ll get clarification on.” … LaFleur said Rodgers was “a little bit sore” after absorbing four sacks and 13 quarterback hits against the Bucs’ pressure. “He did get hit quite a bit,” LaFleur said. “But I don’t see anything being too significant moving forward.”