After being forgotten man behind the Smith Bros. in Green Bay, Kyler Fackrell excited for Giant opportunity

GREEN BAY — Kyler Fackrell introduced himself to New York Giants fans earlier this week with the understatement of all understatements.
The ex-Green Bay Packers outside linebacker had been asked during a conference call with New York-area media what it had been like for him to go from having a career year in 2018, when he registered a team-best and career-high 10.5 sacks, to watching the team sign two high-priced free agents at his position — Za’Darius and Preston Smith — as he entered a contract year.
“It was obviously not ideal,” Fackrell replied.
No, for a guy who was hoping to parlay his fourth NFL season into a free-agent payday, it was not. That’s how Fackrell wound up taking a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Giants, where he’ll join his fellow 2016 Packers draft classmate and friend Blake Martinez on defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s unit. Graham was the Packers’ defensive run-game coordinator and inside linebackers coach in 2018, during Fackrell’s breakthrough season.
To Fackrell’s credit, while the Smith Bros. became the defensive stars and his own playing time dipped precipitously, Fackrell didn’t complain or sulk. Instead, he took all the coaching from outside linebackers coach Mike Smith as he could get, put his head coach and focused on making the most of his limited snaps.
While his sack numbers obviously dropped, Fackrell actually did affect opposing quarterbacks more on a per-snap basis than he had the year before.
Despite going from playing 58.6 percent of the Packers’ 2018 defensive snaps to playing 39.9 percent of their 2019 snaps, the Packers’ team statistics had Fackrell with 32 quarterback pressures, tied for third on the team behind Za’Darius Smith (51) and Preston Smith (43) during the regular season. He also had 21 quarterback hits (fourth on the team) even though he dropped into coverage on a higher percentage of his snaps than the Smiths did.
And in his big 10.5-sack season? Fackrell had only three other quarterback pressures and only one quarterback hit — despite playing 208 more snaps that year (623) than he did during the 2019 season (415).
“I’ve said before that I definitely got better this year. I think I played better this year than I did the year before, despite not getting the numbers that I would have liked,” Fackrell said. “If you look at percentages and pressures per rush, I think I had 200 less rushes but ended up with more pressures than the year I had 10.5 sacks. I think as far as the way I play and getting better as a player, I think I took a step forward this year.
Now will be his chance to prove it. During last season, Mike Smith swore Fackrell was a starter — “Kyler would start for 31 other teams in the NFL if he was anywhere else,” Smith insisted, adding, “That sucker is a hell of a football player” — even as his playing time dwindled. Both quarterback Aaron Rodgers and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine commended Fackrell for his professionalism during what had to be a frustrating season on a personal level.
“He’s a consummate professional. Unselfish,” Pettine said. “There are times you feel bad, giving him those roles or knowing his playing time is limited. But he’s the same guy whether he knows he’s featured in a plan and some of the pressures are in for him, or if he has some of the more thankless jobs. He just goes out and does his job, and he does it well.”
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Fackrell made two crucial — albeit under-the-radar — plays that were vital to two important victories.
Against Carolina in the team’s 24-16 win on Nov. 10, Fackrell jumped into an empty spot on the defensive line just before the snap, then had the initial hit on running back Christian McCaffrey at the goal line on the final play of the game to preserve the victory. And in a 23-10 win at Minnesota on Dec. 23, he drew a holding penalty on left tackle Riley Reiff that nullified a 53-yard Kirk Cousins touchdown pass that would’ve cut the lead to 23-17 with just over 4 minutes left in the game.
“I have the utmost confidence in myself. I think that I am a very versatile 3-4 ‘Sam’ outside linebacker,” Fackrell said. “I love to rush, and I think I am good at it. I take a lot of pride in dropping and making plays in space as well. I think in the 3-4 defense that we played in Green Bay, and Patrick Graham runs a similar style defense, having a versatile outside linebacker is very valuable. I know that I didn’t produce the way I wanted to last year, but I think I have a great opportunity to do that this year and I’m looking forward to it.”
He's also looking forward to working with Martinez, who was his roommate for the team’s post-draft rookie camp in 2016 and for all four of their summers together in training camp.
“I’m thrilled,” Fackrell said.
He’s also motivated. By signing only a one-year deal, he’ll have another bite at the free-agency apple a year from now, with the hope that he has better numbers to attract a better deal.
“I’m excited to come into the situation that the Giants are in. I know there are a lot of great players there,” Fackrell said. “Obviously, just bottom-line production, I wasn’t happy with the production that I had last year. As far as hurting me in free agency, I’m not sure about that. All I can really say is that I’m glad. I think I’m in a great situation. I’m very happy to be coming to the Giants. I just really look forward to getting out there and getting into the building and getting to work.
“I believe that I’m better than a one-sack guy, so that’s really what I’m going to try to prove.”
