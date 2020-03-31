After being a ‘clean-up crew guy’ with Packers, Blake Martinez excited for fresh start in New York

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Martinez also defended himself against criticism he struggled in pass coverage, saying the Packers played a lot of match-up zone coverage and that inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti told him last season that he was “one of the best, if not the best, zone coverage linebackers I’ve ever been around” despite the outside appearance that he was out of position in coverage at times.

“Last year we played a lot of match coverage zone … and there were small communication lapses and misunderstandings, where we were able to pass off (assignments),” Martinez said. “From the public perception, you look at it and be like, ‘Oh what the heck? Shouldn’t this guy be covering him? Or shouldn’t Blake be covering him?’ Those types of things.

“Overall, I think I am able to do whatever I’m asked to do. I can go and cover tight ends. I can go and cover running backs. I can play in zones. I can do all of the things that you need to do as an inside linebacker.”

In New York, he’ll be reunited with Patrick Graham, the Packers’ inside linebackers coach and defensive run-game coordinator in 2018, Pettine’s first year running the Green Bay defense and former coach Mike McCarthy’s final season in Green Bay. Graham spent last season on the Miami Dolphins’ staff before new Giants coach Joe Judge tabbed him to be the Giants defensive coordinator.