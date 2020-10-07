After Bears offense struggles under Nick Foles, what now for Chicago?

The Colts deployed a significant amount of zone coverage with two deep safeties, aiming to keep everything in front of them and take away the Bears' downfield shots. Said Allen Robinson: "With a team like that, you have to be able to threaten them to get them out of their comfort zone."

Eight of Foles' 42 pass attempts went more than 20 yards down the field with three of them complete — the aforementioned 33-yarder to Darnell Mooney and 27-yarder to Robinson and another 25-yarder to Robinson during the fourth-quarter touchdown drive. Foles' 16-yard TD pass to Robinson came against an all-out blitz, a pretty ball into the front corner of the end zone with Robinson plucking it over cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. "Nick just gave me a shot and I was able to go up and make a play," he said.

Half of Foles' 42 attempts were thrown within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage, a taste of the quick passing game that is likely to become prevalent moving forward. Of the 20 passes Foles completed beyond the line of scrimmage, however, 13 were stopped without any run after the catch. Outside of a 17-yard David Montgomery reception on a check-down behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter, the Bears had only two other completions that included more than 5 yards after the catch.