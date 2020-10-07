After Bears offense struggles under Nick Foles, what now for Chicago?

CHICAGO — The buzzword at Halas Hall for Week 5 is calibration. The Chicago Bears offense, coach Matt Nagy emphasized Monday morning, needs to get calibrated with Nick Foles as the new starting quarterback. And quickly.
Foles' timing with receivers has to get sharper. His connection with Nagy as his play caller has to become stronger. The Bears running game needs to establish an identity. The entire offense has to establish a rhythm. Everything needs to be smoother.
The Bears had 269 yards of offense Sunday and 313 punting yards.
Commence calibration.
"We've got to get on that and roll," Nagy said.
In a messy 19-11 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears offense was disjointed. Discombobulated. Disappointing.
Installing Foles as the new starter didn't generate much spark. Instead, it was a familiar and frustrating performance, the 22nd time in Nagy's 37 games as Bears coach that the offense failed to score more than 20 points. It was also the 13th time under Nagy that the offense failed to score multiple touchdowns.
"Offensively, we know we've got to be a lot better," Nagy said. "Eleven points doesn't do it."
The immediate opportunity to polish things up and get properly calibrated before the next big test will be condensed. The Bears will hold essentially a short, quarter-speed practice Tuesday in Lake Forest, run through the paces a bit more Wednesday, then welcome Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Soldier Field on Thursday night.
The fix-it process must be realistic and urgent.
Said Foles: "I've been on some special teams where we've had a few hiccups along the way. And it's how you deal with these situations that makes you a special team. I like the locker room we have here and I believe in it."
Here's our comprehensive Week 4 QB review.
Defining moment
Matt Nagy has been emphatic all year that red-zone production is a prerequisite to playing winning football on a regular basis. Yet a quarter of the way into this season, the Bears are tied for 25th in red-zone efficiency, reaching the end zone on only 50% of their trips.
They were 1-for-2 on Sunday with the touchdown coming in the final two minutes. The only other trip into the red zone in their previous 10 possessions came in the second quarter and stalled out thanks to miscommunication and one untimely misfire.
With 10:11 to play before halftime, the Bears burned a timeout to get situated and organized before a second-and-5 play from the Colts 9. Coming out of the timeout, the offense had two plays called with Nick Foles having the green light to check into the second one depending on what the defense was showing.
Immediately before the snap, Foles indeed called for the "kill." But wires were crossed and Nagy seemed to indicate Monday that Foles reversed in his head what the original play was and what the check should have been.
"We called a run-kill-pass, and (he) ended up thinking it was a pass-kill-run," Nagy said. "So we were just off there in the communication."
Whatever went haywire, running back David Montgomery was anticipating a passing play at the snap. So when Foles went to deliver a shotgun handoff against a Colts front that should have allowed for a productive running play, Montgomery was already off in a pass pattern.
Foles was a dead duck. He quickly tucked the ball and tried to make the best of the mess he made, but he made it only back to the line of scrimmage before linebacker Bobby Okereke blasted him. No gain. Wasted play.
"That play didn't look completely smooth or planned," CBS announcer Greg Gumbel concluded on the broadcast.
Correct, Greg. Correct.
"The part that bothered me is it came right after a timeout," Nagy said. "Because we talked about it on the sideline."
On the next play, third-and-5 from the 9, Foles' pass to tight end Demetrius Harris was way outside with no chance of being completed. Just a misfire.
Out of a shotgun set, with Harris, Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller to the left, Jimmy Graham detached from the line to the right and Montgomery leaking into the right flat, Foles' fastball to Harris missed the dartboard altogether. Against zone coverage, Foles didn't seem to fully trust what he saw, and his ball placement suffered as a result.
The Bears were left to settle for a 27-yard Cairo Santos field goal. They missed a golden opportunity to tie the game. By the end, they trailed for the final 53 minutes, 8 seconds. It was that kind of day.
Uh-oh
Nothing was more problematic for the Bears than the lack of a reliable running game. Of their 15 true rushing attempts — excluding a Nick Foles kneel-down to end the first half — 13 went for 3 yards or fewer. Only one run — a modest 6-yard burst by David Montgomery in the fourth quarter — went for more than 5 yards.
The offensive line got into a wrestling match and quickly was put into a submission hold. The Bears' 28 net rushing yards registered as the second-lowest total of Matt Nagy's tenure, ahead of only a 17-yard performance against the New Orleans Saints last season in which the Bears ran only seven times in the infamous "I'm not an idiot" game.
The Bears' 1.8 yards per carry Sunday was their lowest mark since Week 12 of 2017, when they rushed for 6 yards on 14 attempts in a lopsided 31-3 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nagy said the lack of pop on the ground restricted the passing game.
"We've just got to stay with it," he said. "We can't get caught off guard and all of a sudden try to be one-dimensional. And that's my job.
"When teams know you're going to run the football, are you able to run the football? If you can do that, then you're going to be a pretty good football team."
The Bears elected to run on seven of their 25 first-down plays. Those attempts resulted in an average of second-and-8.
Of the 13 handoffs to Montgomery or Cordarrelle Patterson, nine came from under center and produced a total of 19 yards. The other four out of the shotgun produced 14 yards.
No matter what the Bears tried, there was little there. By extension, the play-action passing game was also neutralized somewhat.
The Colts' stingy and disciplined defense played very well. But that can't be a fallback excuse for a Bears offense that has to find ways to generate a running game, whether that be with schematic tweaks or with a nastier and more physical effort by the line and tight ends.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Bears failed to convert on third-and-1 with Patterson stuffed for a loss of 1 by Bobby Okereke. It's more than justifiable to wonder why Nagy called a play for Patterson and not Montgomery in that situation.
"We've had that on the call sheet now for a couple weeks," Nagy said, "and we keep talking that we like it and that we want to get to it and give our line an opportunity to run it. (The Colts) made a good play on that front line."
Center Cody Whitehair was driven back hard by Grover Stewart immediately after the snap. Left guard James Daniels was knocked backward by DeForest Buckner. Patterson struggled to drive forward into a cluttered hole and was quickly swallowed up.
"I mean, (we) got shoved," Nagy said. "They beat us on the line of scrimmage and made a play."
Nagy had planned to go for it on fourth down, even with the Bears inside their 30-yard line. But the loss of yardage convinced him to punt. It was a microcosm of the entire day.
More significantly, it revived a chicken-and-egg debate in the outside world regarding whether Nagy doesn't trust the running game because it's not effective or whether it's not effective because he quickly loses trust in it. That's a front-burner issue for the immediate future. Without a consistently effective running game, the Bears aren't going anywhere.
On the bright side
Perhaps the Bears' prettiest play was Nick Foles' 33-yard completion to rookie Darnell Mooney in the second quarter, a deep shot up the left sideline that was on time and on target. It was the Bears' biggest gain all day and ignited their first scoring drive.
With the Bears taking possession at their 7, Mooney ran a crisp route, turned cornerback Xavier Rhodes around and used his speed to create separation. Foles was decisive with his throw and dropped a deep ball between Rhodes and safety Julian Blackmon.
It was an example of a big-play opportunity the Bears capitalized on because the ball was right on time and the entire play was in rhythm. They are supposed to have more of those chances with Foles taking over for Mitch Trubisky as Foles has been lauded for having better timing and accuracy with his deep shots.
Still, that was one of only two plays that gained more than 20 yards in the offense's first 10 possessions. The other came two snaps later when Foles showed perfect timing again, this time on play action, to connect with Allen Robinson deep over the middle for 27 yards against a two-high safety look.
The Bears have to figure out ways to stretch the field like that more frequently. Much of that will come through game-planning during the week and with the in-game chess match that requires adjustments to what defenses are showing.
The big quote
"One of Nick's biggest strengths is he's just got a lot of calmness to him. And he doesn't get too panicked about any of that stuff. It permeates and spreads through the rest of the team." — Matt Nagy on why he believes Sunday's offensive failures and Nick Foles' own struggles aren't disconcerting.
The big number: 28.6
Percentage of third downs the offense converted, an unacceptable 4-for-14 effort. The Bears faced third-and-6 or longer six times and converted only once — a 12-yard Nick Foles completion to Anthony Miller in the second half. The Bears had third-and-3 or shorter five times and picked up two first downs.
The offense is converting only 33.9% of its third downs for the season. Only winless Washington (33.3%) has been worse. The Kansas City Chiefs entered Monday night's game against the New England Patriots converting an NFL-best 58.5% of third downs.
Odds and ends
Upon further review, Matt Nagy admitted there wasn't much complexity to Nick Foles' fourth-quarter interception. The pass, an over-the-middle dart to Anthony Miller, was just a bit off the mark. Miller managed to lunge and get his hands on the ball, but it ricocheted to safety Julian Blackmon for the game's only turnover. "Just one of those deals where it was a little bit off," Nagy said Monday. That matched Foles' postgame assessment: "I was trying to lead him out of the break to have him split the safeties, and it was probably about 6 inches too far. That's on me and that's something that is an easy fix."
Members of the Colts defense stressed Sunday evening that coach Frank Reich's thorough understanding of Foles' strengths and weaknesses gave them an added advantage. Reich was Foles' offensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2017 when Foles replaced an injured Carson Wentz in December and helped propel the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory. "Our guys did a really good job of rushing the quarterback and getting him to throw the ball where we really wanted him to throw it," Blackmon said. "We just had to make plays on the ball."
The Colts deployed a significant amount of zone coverage with two deep safeties, aiming to keep everything in front of them and take away the Bears' downfield shots. Said Allen Robinson: "With a team like that, you have to be able to threaten them to get them out of their comfort zone."
Eight of Foles' 42 pass attempts went more than 20 yards down the field with three of them complete — the aforementioned 33-yarder to Darnell Mooney and 27-yarder to Robinson and another 25-yarder to Robinson during the fourth-quarter touchdown drive. Foles' 16-yard TD pass to Robinson came against an all-out blitz, a pretty ball into the front corner of the end zone with Robinson plucking it over cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. "Nick just gave me a shot and I was able to go up and make a play," he said.
Half of Foles' 42 attempts were thrown within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage, a taste of the quick passing game that is likely to become prevalent moving forward. Of the 20 passes Foles completed beyond the line of scrimmage, however, 13 were stopped without any run after the catch. Outside of a 17-yard David Montgomery reception on a check-down behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter, the Bears had only two other completions that included more than 5 yards after the catch.
Nagy seemed steamed by the Bears' first drive of the second half. After the defense forced a quick three-and-out, the Bears got the ball at their 24-yard line, down 13-3. But that possession was basically over before it started. On first down, left tackle Charles Leno was beaten badly to the inside by Justin Houston. Foles, in the shotgun, had barely gotten settled with the football when Houston was on top of him. Loss of 8. Second-and-18. The Bears ran two harmless plays and punted right back to the Colts.
In an odd first-quarter sequence, Montgomery wasn't looking for the ball when Foles rushed a throw toward the back of the running back's calves. Quickly, tight end Demetrius Harris turned to the backfield and patted his chest with the "My fault" signal. Harris had come in motion on the play but forgot his assignment to come back across and block defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. Instead, Muhammad was unimpeded on his way to Foles, who had to quickly dirt the ball rather than set himself and fire down the field and over the middle to Robinson. Said Nagy: "That was coming wide open right there on the deep cross." Instead of a big gain, the Bears wasted a first-down play. That's a true sign of mediocrity.
The Bears defense went without a takeaway. That has happened 29 times, including the playoffs, since the start of 2015. The Bears are 6-23 in those games. Still, the lack of a game-changing play by the defense shouldn't be so fatal. Defensive end Akiem Hicks expressed pride that the defense held the Colts to four field goals and only one touchdown. Said Hicks: "Your job when you get into that red zone is to fight and not give up and just say, 'They marched down 40 or 50 yards, so let's just give up a touchdown and get off the field.' Our mindset is to punish our opponent until the very last second."
Since Nagy's arrival in 2018, the defense has held an opponent to one touchdown or fewer in 14 of 37 games. It's an incredible luxury few NFL teams enjoy. The Bears are now 12-2 in those situations. The other loss was a 10-3 stumble against the Green Bay Packers in the 2019 season opener.
The Bears have yet to score a point in the third quarter this season. Seven of the offense's 10 touchdowns have come in the fourth quarter with the team playing from behind.
Up next
Hide your eyes, Bears fans. Tom Brady is on his way to town, and he and the Buccaneers are on a roll. After losing the season opener 34-23 in New Orleans, Brady and the Bucs have hammered the Panthers, Broncos and Chargers, racking up an average of 392 yards and 32.3 points in the three wins.
That adds to the degree of difficulty for the Bears to pull off an upset Thursday night. Nick Foles might be required to produce 24 points or more to keep up with Brady and Co. And that seems like a huge ask for this Bears team, which ranks 25th through four games with 21.3 points per game.
The Buccaneers defense, with an aggressive front seven, ranks second against the run (2.7 yards per carry), fourth in total defense (312 yards per game), 11th on third down (40%) and ninth in the red zone (53.9%).
Chargers rookie Justin Herbert, however, completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards Sunday against the Bucs, throwing touchdown strikes of 53, 19 and 72 yards. That could be an encouraging sign that Foles and the Bears offense will have opportunities to stretch the field.
