After back-to-back weeks without a catch, Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling comes up big in Detroit

Marquez Valdes-Scantling hadn’t caught a pass in the two games since his costly fumble in the Green Bay Packers’ Nov. 22 overtime loss at Indianapolis. In fact, the Packers third-year wide receiver had only had two balls thrown his direction in victories over Chicago and Philadelphia.
During Sunday’s 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, that all changed. And Valdes-Scantling delivered, finishing with six receptions for 85 yards, including an acrobatic, back-shoulder 14-yard touchdown ball from Aaron Rodgers and a crucial 21-yard catch on a third-quarter third-down play when the game was tied at 14-14.
“I’m really proud of the way that he played today. The focus that he’s shown the last few weeks not getting the football has been really admirable,” Rodgers said, praising the “strong hands” Valdes-Scantling showed on both critical catches. “That’s how you earn the respect of your teammates, the way you conduct yourself when it may not be going as well as you’d like. That’s true adversity, and high-character people respond.
“So, I’ve got to give Marquez a lot of respect for the way that he's responded those two weeks during the week. He wasn't bitching, complaining, anything — same approach. And today (I’m) very proud of the way he played.”
The touchdown catch, which gave the Packers a 14-7 first-half lead, was a sign of Valdes-Scantling’s growth, as it came on a back-shoulder throw — the kind of play he’d failed to make twice earlier this season in games against Atlanta and the Colts.
“To be able to overcome a lack of targets and not really playing the way you want to play and everything that comes with that, I take my hat off to him. It’s not easy,” No. 1 receiver Davante Adams said. “Even for me, not seeing any targets for basically the whole second half until the end of the game, it’s tough making plays when you’re not getting your hands on the ball. Even within one game, it can be tough. So I’ve got a lot of respect to the man for coming out and just catching the ball the way he did.”
Added head coach Matt LaFleur: “Just the stress he can put on a defense in terms of his ability to stretch the field, there’s a lot of plays where you guys might not see it, but he’s the assist man. He’ll get guys wide open because people are scared of his speed. And there’s a lot of plays where he’s digging out, making the touchdown block on a run.
“He’s done so much for this football team. He’s just one of many guys that own their role and take pride in their role whether ball is coming to him or not.”
Tonyan delivers
Another player who filled his role Sunday was tight end Robert Tonyan, who caught all five passes Rodgers threw to him for 36 yards — including a 4-yard touchdown that pushed the Packers’ lead to 28-14. For the season, Tonyan has now caught 46 of the 52 targets he’s gotten for 533 yards and nine touchdowns.
Asked what has set Tonyan apart this season, Rodgers’ answer was immediate.
“I think his intelligence. He gets by a lot of times on that intelligence,” Rodgers said. “He’s a smart route-runner, he understands the scheme, I think he's got a good feel out on the field. I think the jumps that you’ve seen from him have been across the board. You’ve seen him become a better blocker, become a better route runner, be better after the catch.
“He’s such an intelligent player — and I love playing with smart players. (So), he’s a guy that you really feel comfortable with, doing things in the scheme and on the fringe of the scheme with him because he’s such a bright, bright player. I think that’s the reason for the high touchdown stats.”
Third-down wins day
The Packers finished the game a remarkable 8-of-11 on third down, including 4-of-5 during the second half. It marked their best success rate of the season.
“It felt like we were in a lot of third-and-manageables,” LaFleur said. “And typically when you’re able to do that with the kind of caliber players that we have — our quarterback, the ability of our offensive line to hold up in pass pro, and then our guys just making key play after key play — you put yourself in a favorable position. And I think that’s going to be a key ingredient moving forward.”
Special needs
While kicker Mason Crosby’s 57-yard field goal was a huge play in the game, he made another one on the ensuing kickoff, taking down Lions returner Jamal Agnew at the end of Agnew’s 71-yard kickoff return at the Packers’ 33-yard line.
That tackle proved critical, as the Lions settled for a field goal after having first-and-goal from the Packers' 9-yard line.
“(It’s) unfortunate that we gave up another long return, but we’re really lucky that he made a great tackle on that play and pushed the returner out of bounds, and our defense did what we had to in that situation,” LaFleur said. “We held them to three points, which was critical and a big reason why we were able to come out with the victory.”
