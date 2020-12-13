After back-to-back weeks without a catch, Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling comes up big in Detroit

“I’m really proud of the way that he played today. The focus that he’s shown the last few weeks not getting the football has been really admirable,” Rodgers said, praising the “strong hands” Valdes-Scantling showed on both critical catches. “That’s how you earn the respect of your teammates, the way you conduct yourself when it may not be going as well as you’d like. That’s true adversity, and high-character people respond.

“So, I’ve got to give Marquez a lot of respect for the way that he's responded those two weeks during the week. He wasn't bitching, complaining, anything — same approach. And today (I’m) very proud of the way he played.”

The touchdown catch, which gave the Packers a 14-7 first-half lead, was a sign of Valdes-Scantling’s growth, as it came on a back-shoulder throw — the kind of play he’d failed to make twice earlier this season in games against Atlanta and the Colts.