After attention for dining with Aaron Rodgers, rookie Devonte Wyatt aims to stand out with his play

GREEN BAY — Devonte Wyatt generated a lot of interest toward the end of training camp — but not for what the Green Bay Packers first-round draft pick was doing on the field.

No, after quarterback Aaron Rodgers told the world Wyatt had been his lunch mate in the Lambeau Field cafeteria several times during training camp, well, the rookie defensive tackle was suddenly a popular guy.

Rodgers had been discussing how he uses lunchtime as a getting-to-know-you opportunity with young players, and how he’d intentionally targeted rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs for such midday chats, knowing how vital the fourth-round pick likely will be to the offense’s success this season.

Then, Rodgers mentioned in passing that sometimes he purposely sits alone, curious to see who might sidle up to him. Asked who’d been brave enough to plop down at his table, Rodgers smiled and immediately mentioned Wyatt.

“I was teasing him a few weeks ago. I said, ‘I watched on the packers.com, they asked the rookies who’s the funniest rookie, and the majority of the guys said you.’ And I said, ‘I haven’t seen it yet,’” Rodgers explained. “So the next day, he came and sat next to me at lunch. We had a nice conversation. I really enjoy him.”

A day after that revelation, a group of reporters approached Wyatt in the locker room to ask him about his dining with a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. But as part of that conversation, Wyatt offered a painfully honest assessment of his first training camp.

For as proud as he might’ve been of his sit-downs with Rodgers — “I learn every day I sit with him,” Wyatt said, before politely bragging, “I do crack him up sometimes” — he did not feel the same way about his play.

“Not really,” Wyatt replied when asked if he felt OK about how performance so far in camp. “Mindset-wise, it's not OK because I do want to develop fast and be on the field with the guys and experience that. But I'm not trying to rush it, because if I rush it, I'm going to keep (expletive) up and (expletive) up and (expletive) up.

“I’ve just got to take my time, be patient, take it step-by-step and just detail after detail. The predicament I'm in right now, I'm not mad because I got the guys in front of me, (and I’m) learning from them. And when my time comes, I know I'm going to shine. My wings are going to open.”

Wyatt was the No. 28 overall pick and second of the Packers’ two first-round picks in the NFL draft in the spring; the team took his college teammate at Georgia, inside linebacker Quay Walker, six picks earlier. While Walker ran with the starters from Day 1 of camp, Wyatt worked with the second unit behind veterans Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry. Second-year man T.J. Slaton, a fifth-round pick a year ago, also is ahead of him in the rotation.

So as the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota approaches, Walker is poised to start alongside first-team All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell in the middle of the Packers’ defense. Wyatt? He might not even suit up for the game, and if he does, he is at the back of the defensive line rotation.

While Walker started all three of the preseason games — the only expected opening-day starter who did so — and registered seven tackles (four solo) in 39 total snaps, Wyatt was held out of the preseason opener at San Francisco as a precaution after being evaluated for a concussion earlier that week. In the final two preseason games, he played 53 defensive snaps and registered one tackle.

And with Campbell sitting out the preseason with the rest of the bubble-wrapped starters, Walker also was the on-field defensive play-caller and huddle leader, giving him even more valuable in-game experience

“I think it’s helped me a whole lot. It’s allowed me to put a lot of stuff on my shoulders and be a guy the defense can look to,” Walker said after last week’s loss in Kansas City. “Me relaying the calls (from defensive coordinator Joe Barry), that’s pretty much building my confidence and allowing me to get more prepared for the season.

“Everything has pretty much slowed down for me because that was my third preseason game. You can pretty much tell. I wanted to keep going, but I got pulled out. Other than that, everything was pretty good.”

While he didn’t necessarily say it at the time, general manager Brian Gutekunst drafted Walker in part because the Packers wanted to big, rangy, athletic inside linebackers at the heart of their defense, which would give Barry a bevy of personnel grouping options — including just keeping Campbell and Walker on the field full-time instead of using dime (six defensive backs) personnel.

Having had to game-plan for such defenses himself, coach Matt LaFleur loved the idea of Campbell and Walker making life difficult for other offensive play-callers.

“I love watching him run. He’s a big guy that can move, run sideline-to-sideline,” LaFleur said of Walker. “It’s going to be fun to watch him paired up next to another ‘creature’ (in Campbell) and have two 6-foot-3 plus linebackers in there that can really run and are very good players.”

Meanwhile, knowing the veterans he had up front, Gutekunst didn’t draft Wyatt with the need of playing him immediately.

Still, Wyatt knows the expectations that come with being a first-round pick. While his situation isn’t dissimilar to what Rashan Gary’s rookie season in 2019 looked like — he played sparingly behind Za’Darius and Preston Smith but now has emerged as a top-flight pass-rusher — he knows there’ll be second-guessers if he doesn’t contribute immediately, just as Gary endured as a rookie.

“A lot of guys tell me, don't put pressure on yourself because when you put pressure on something, you'll mentally break,” Wyatt said. “We’ve got a long season and I'm not trying to put pressure on myself, but I am at the same time because I want to prove that I'm supposed to be here. And I want to be one of the greats.”

Wyatt also admitted that in college at Georgia it took him awhile to get acclimated. So while he doesn’t want his biggest contributions to be picking up snacks for meetings — a rite of passage for all rookies at all positions, not just Wyatt and the defensive linemen — he also knows that his college career took off once he got comfortable, the game started slowing down for him and he started playing instead of thinking as much on each play as he is now.

“I just think a lot when I get on the field and I'm like, ‘What’ve I got to do?' So I'm always all over the place,” Wyatt said. “But once it all click in, it'll be better.

“(At) Georgia, I was comfortable, having fun, beating guys. I feel like a freshman when you go to college. That's how I'm treating it, just trying to develop every day, every week.

“It took me, I’d say, about a year. That second year, I started clicking and moving fast and doing things, and I started moving up on the depth chart. So I'd just say, you never know. It might be fifth game of this year, 12th, 18th game, 24th game. You never know.”