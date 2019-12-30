After admittedly ‘sleepwalking’ through regular-season finale, Packers will have a working playoff bye week

GREEN BAY — A day later, Matt LaFleur didn’t sugarcoat just how listless his Green Bay Packers had looked during their come-from-behind, disaster-averting 23-20 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
“As a team, I thought we just came out flat,” the Packers first-year coach said Monday afternoon, as his team turned its attention to the playoffs and the first-round bye it earned by going 13-3 and waking up from its malaise just in time. “And we were kind of sleepwalking through that first half.”
That they were, having dug a 17-3 halftime hole and only secured the bye and the NFC’s No. 2 seed because of kicker Mason Crosby’s walk-off 33-yard field goal.
Asked why his team seemed to uninspired in such a critical game, LaFleur replied, “That’s a great question. If I knew the answer, it wouldn’t have happened. That’s something that we knew (could happen). You stress it and you stress it and you stress it all week, how important it is to get off to a fast start and … I don’t know. As a matter of fact, a couple of us (coaches) were just talking about it. You can talk about it all the time and sometimes, it still happens.”
In an effort to ensure it doesn’t happen again LaFleur is putting his guys to work during their bye week.
With the Packers set to host an NFC Divisional playoff game on Jan. 12 at Lambeau Field against the highest remaining seed to come out of the wild card games this weekend, LaFleur had the players come to work Monday for film sessions, meetings and a workout.
They’re off Tuesday and Wednesday for the New Year’s holiday, then will have light practices on Thursday and Friday before having Saturday and Sunday off. Next Monday, LaFleur said the team will have another practice before going about its typical work week with practices next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
“I just think it’s important that we get some work in this week, and then we’ll have another bonus day on Monday as well,” LaFleur said. “I want to make sure guys are moving, staying involved, keeping their mind on what we’re trying to get accomplished and our systems and just get some good work in later in the week.”
LaFleur said he formulated the practice schedule based on his one experience with a playoff bye in the past — during the 2016 season while he was working for he Atlanta Falcons, who beat the Packers in the NFC Championship Game before losing the Super Bowl — and by discussing it with his coaching, athletic training, medical and strength-and-conditioning staffs.
LaFleur said Falcons coach Dan Quinn had the players practice Wednesday-Thursday during their bye week before giving them a long Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend off, but with New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in the middle of the week, LaFleur thought this worked better.
“With how many plays we played in this last game and how came out health-wise, I just don’t think our guys are going to be ready to practice on Wednesday,” LaFleur said. “I want them to get some work in. That’s the most important. There’s a lot of stuff that we can clean up on the field. You want these guys to feel good when they go out there to get the most out of it. I just think it’s better for us right now to give the two days off, let them recover, and then come back Thursday and get some good work in on the field.”
Asked about the value of the bye week, wide receiver Davante Adams replied, “Being in that position my rookie year (of 2014), I kind of took it for granted. I didn’t know anything else coming in. To have one, an extra week of rest, and two, being able to watch and figure out what’s going on … that mental rest, it’s big.”
It is big: In the past six Super Bowls, all 12 teams to compete have been No. 1 or 2 seeds and had a first-round bye.
Looking ahead
With the New Orleans Saints hostin the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Seattle Seahawks, the Packers could face one of three opponents in the next round. Only the sixth-seeded Vikings, who are assured of being the lowest seed to advance, can’t play the Packers; they would go to San Francisco to face the 49ers if they win.
If the Vikings win in New Orleans, the Packers would get the Eagles-Seahawks winner. If the Saints beat the Vikings, the Saints will come to Lambeau.
Unsure of who their opponent will be, LaFleur said he and the coaching staff will scout all three potential opponents. Although the Packers have played three of the other five NFC teams in the field this season (the Vikings, Eagles and 49ers), LaFleur said there’s not much advantage to be had — especially this week, when only one (Philadelphia) could be up next for them.
“It’s kind of a wash,” LaFleur said. “But it is nice there is some familiarity there, especially for our players having played three of those teams before.”
From the infirmary
Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a concussion against the Lions and is in the protocol. He departed after playing 53 snaps while veteran Jared Veldheer, added via waivers last month after coming out of retirement, played the final 35.
Center Corey Linsley, who left the game after just 20 snaps because of a back injury and was replaced by Lucas Patrick, said Monday he felt OK and that he should be much better by Jan. 12. Linsley has been bothered by back troubles since midseason and has been on the injury report off and on because of them.
LaFleur revealed Monday that right guard Billy Turner suffered an ankle injury during the game but played through it after Patrick and Veldheer had already been forced to play. The Packers did not have another offensive lineman active for the game.
“Shoot, when you’re down your two subs on the offensive line, for him to stay in there and be available when he wasn’t 100 percent, I thought it was big time,” LaFleur said.
Meanwhile, running back Jamaal Williams, who was inactive with a shoulder injury, said he would have been able to play Sunday had it been a playoff game. Instead, the medical staff had him sit out in hopes of his shoulder healing with essentially three weeks between the injury.
“I’m just grateful for my teammates for playing hard and coming back and winning it,” Williams said, adding that he would have played had the Packers been forced to play this weekend. “Now we get another week. It gives me enough time to make sure I’ll be fully healed and ready to go. But if we had to play this week, I would play.”