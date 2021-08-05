After a year without it, Packers' annual Family Night takes on greater meaning

GREEN BAY — It is still just a practice, even though Matt LaFleur is planning to incorporate some live-tackling this year.
Nevertheless, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Green Bay Packers’ annual Family Night a year ago, the event will return to Lambeau Field on Saturday night. And while the sold-out practice has always been a useful tool for acclimating young players to their new surroundings, it will take on added value this time around.
Not only will it be good for the members of the new rookie class, but last year’s rookies — even the ones who saw extensive playing time — will be seeing a close-to-full stadium for the first time after games were played in front of empty or near-empty stadiums throughout last season.
“Oh, we can’t wait for Family Night,” coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “I think it’s going to great, especially for our young players that maybe have not had an opportunity to play in front of big crowds.
“It’s almost like their first preseason game. And that’s how we’re going to treat it, especially at the end of the night in terms of just getting some live action. We’re super excited to have our fans back in the stands and there’s just so much energy and excitement that goes along with that.”
Asked what he remembers from his only Family Night in 2019 as a rookie head coach, LaFleur replied, “I just couldn't believe how many people were there to watch a practice. It was special. It was my first time to walk out of that tunnel onto that field with a pretty packed house.”
The biggest home crowd the Packers played in front of last season was in their NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The official attendance for that game in the 80,000-seat stadium was 8,456.
“We did get fans last year towards the end of the season. We played in the playoffs and that was pretty cool. (But) I can’t even imagine what it’s like with a packed house on Family Night,” second-year offensive lineman Jon Runyan said. “I’ve got some family coming in for this and I’m really excited for them to see me out there. This is some of their first times seeing me play in Lambeau.”
It will also mark an important milepost for second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who was the inactive third quarterback for all 18 of the Packers’ games last season, including playoffs.
“That will be my first time seeing it full,” Love said. “Obviously last year even in the playoffs when we bumped it up, coming out to see all the fans in the stadium was pretty sweet. But I’m definitely excited to see the stadium packed.”
Extra points
The Packers released long-snapper Joe Fortunato, apparently putting an end to the competition for the job. Incumbent Hunter Bradley is the only long-snapper on the roster now. … Outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers was awarded to the Packers on waivers from Baltimore. The Packers are thin at the position with Za’Darius Smith (back) not yet practicing, Randy Ramsey out with a significant ankle injury suffered in practice earlier this week and converted inside linebacker Kamal Martin also sidelined by a knee injury. … Cleared by doctors, second-year tight end Josiah Deguara practiced for the first time in camp, almost 10 months to the day after he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during an Oct. 5 game against Atlanta. … Aaron Rodgers’ got the crowd excited by depositing a 50-yard throw in the net during the quarterback’s daily deep-ball drills. https://twitter.com/NicoleMenner/status/1423337226495307783 … Third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert had the story of the day, sharing the first time he met Rodgers. “The first day, I was walking to the bathroom and in walks Aaron,” Benkert said. “I've never met him before and (it’s), 'Hey, nice to meet you, but I have to go to the bathroom.' That was my first time meeting him. I really didn't picture it going that way.”
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…